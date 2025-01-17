Creative Spirit Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Championing Inclusion in the Workforce

Milestone underscores Creative Spirit’s leadership in advancing hiring neurodivergent talent at the best companies in the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Spirit , the first 501(c)(3) non-profit organization devoted to providing fair-wage jobs and highly effective coaching for individuals with disabilities, particularly those who are neurodivergent and profoundly unemployed, proudly rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 14, 2025. This honor highlights the vital work of Creative Spirit while amplifying the urgent need to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

At a time when shifting economic priorities and workforce dynamics threaten to sideline DEI initiatives, particularly in tech and advertising, Creative Spirit’s mission has never been more critical. As companies recalibrate priorities, the organization’s work stands as a reminder that fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce isn’t just a social responsibility—it is a catalyst for innovation and growth.

“This moment at the NYSE is more than a celebration—it’s an important call-to-action,” said Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Creative Spirit. “We are honored to be recognized by the business community and to spotlight the transformative power of inclusive hiring. Individuals with disabilities bring extraordinary talent, creativity, and resilience to the workplace. 70 million people in the US identify as neurodiverse, and 1 in 5 globally. Our mission is to ensure they have the opportunities they deserve.”

"I was shocked by the devastating employment statistics for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) – over 85% of adults are unemployed, despite their ability and willingness to work,” said Andrea Sullivan, President at vYve by Vayner. “I’m thrilled to be supporting the great work of Creative Spirit in not only helping candidates find great roles where they can thrive, but also training companies on how to create the right environments so everyone wins.”

“It’s critical to create space for neurodivergent individuals in the workplace to build confidence, connect with others, and establish a routine. Without these opportunities, many are left to navigate challenges on their own, often without the resources or support needed to thrive,” said Todd Schwartzman, SVP Sales and Partnerships, AMC Networks. “As the parent of a neurodivergent son, I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it can be to find meaningful employment opportunities. I look forward to working with Creative Spirit to support their mission to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace.”

Since its founding, Creative Spirit has placed numerous individuals with disabilities in integrated, fair-wage roles at some of the most prominent companies globally. By collaborating with forward-thinking employers, the organization not only advocates for economic security but also redefines what an inclusive workplace looks like in today’s world.

The recognition by NYSE comes at a pivotal time when conversations about DEI are evolving. As Creative Spirit continues its mission to reshape workplace culture, the organization invites companies across all industries to take bold steps toward inclusion, ensuring that diversity remains a cornerstone of innovation and success in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about Creative Spirit or to get involved in its mission, visit www.creativespirit-us.org .

About Creative Spirit

Creative Spirit is a certified 501(c)(3) organization devoted to creating fair wage integrated employment for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and learning disabilities who are currently unemployed at a staggering 85%. Creative Spirit offers corporate training and consulting to organizations interested in adding disability to their DE&I agenda. Creative Spirit is also dedicated to social justice for the 15% of those with IDDs who do work — paid an average of $3.34 an hour, or go unpaid altogether, because of outdated laws and rampant discrimination. This is a global crisis, and one of the most profound human dignity and economic discrimination issues of our time, yet it goes unsolved.

Contact Creative Spirit at www.creativespirit-us.org and follow us on social across X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . #hiredifferent

