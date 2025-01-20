United Community Bank Foundation Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day through service and support across the Southeast

United Community team members at the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site in Greenwood, S.C.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the United Community Bank Foundation is pledging $30,000 in donations to Goodwill organizations across its footprint, supporting Dr. King's vision of economic empowerment in local communities.

"Dr. King understood that economic empowerment is fundamental to achieving equality," said Holly Berry, chief human resources officer at United Community. "By supporting Goodwill's mission across our communities, we're helping advance opportunities for economic independence and job readiness."

The bank's Together for Good Council, which helps coordinate volunteer activities across the footprint, is actively encouraging employees to participate in local Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs and coordinate meaningful community service initiatives.

This year's activities included a special tour of the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site in Greenwood, S.C., highlighting the connection between Dr. King and his mentor, Benjamin E. Mays, who delivered the eulogy at Dr. King's funeral. The historic site's proximity to United’s headquarters created an opportunity for team members to connect with this important piece of civil rights history.

"Our visit to the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site was particularly meaningful this year," said Faye Shepherd, a Together for Good Council member. "Dr. Mays helped shape the civil rights movement. Standing in this historic place reminded us that positive change often starts in our own communities."

