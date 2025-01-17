Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on SCOTUS TikTok decision

HELENA – The United States Supreme Court today upheld the law banning TikTok in the United States unless the Chinese-owned parent company, Bytedance, sells its stake in the app by Sunday. In response, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement:

“I’m glad the Supreme Court agreed that Congress acted well within its power to protect Americans from the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence gathering tool. There’s no First Amendment right for foreign adversaries to spy on Americans. TikTok poses a serious national security threat. It should be banned and the law should be enforced on Sunday.”

Attorney General Knudsen has been a leader in the effort to ban TikTok to protect Americans’ security and privacy. In December, he led a brief asking the Supreme Court to uphold the national ban. In 2023, Attorney General Knudsen also helped pass the law to ban TikTok in Montana, the first of its kind in the country.

Click here to read the Supreme Courts decision.

