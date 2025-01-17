Hitachi Rail to acquire Omnicom, further strengthening its digital asset management business

Hitachi Rail agrees to acquire cutting-edge digital rail monitoring business Omnicom from international infrastructure group, Balfour Beatty

Strategic acquisition of Omnicom complements the recent launch of Hitachi Rail’s HMAX digital asset management suite, which optimizes railway operations and maintenance

Omnicom’s digital monitoring and data analytics supports customers processing trillions of bytes of images per day, optimizing their trackside maintenance.



LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Rail has agreed to acquire the cutting-edge digital rail monitoring business Omnicom from Balfour Beatty. The acquisition marks a key strategic pillar for Hitachi Rail’s new digital asset management business, known as HMAX.

Omnicom provides software and hardware for surveying, inspecting and monitoring rail infrastructure assets including its Infrastructure Monitoring System, gauge clearance measurement, line visual inspection and scanning infrastructure. Its monitoring systems can be installed on trains and uses edge computing and machine learning to provide near real-time anomaly detection on rail tracks. The technology can enhance the decision making for maintenance planning and the asset lifecycle.

With a more than 25-year track record in railway technology, Omnicom’s monitoring and geometry measurement solutions are currently deployed by a number of its largest customers. The technology collects trillions of bytes of images per day, allowing its customers to optimize their trackside maintenance.

Omnicom’s remote monitoring and measurement solutions will feed into Hitachi Rail’s new HMAX suite, enabling the pioneering technology to be brought to the global market. HMAX, launched at InnoTrans in September 2024, is a comprehensive digital asset management solution which seamlessly integrates a vast array of live data from the train and the surrounding rail infrastructure into a single platform. The platform uses AI and machine learning to process the data and extract knowledge and apply it to achieve operational and service enhancements including traffic optimization, energy consumption reduction, and an on-condition/ predictive maintenance process.

HMAX also enables huge volumes of data to be processed at the ‘edge’ (on the trains or infrastructure) in real time, with only relevant information sent back to the operational control centers. This enables an unprecedented improvement in the speed that actionable insights reach transport operators, as previously it could take days for data to be processed in maintenance locations.

Commenting on the announcement, Hitachi Rail CEO, Giuseppe Marino, said:

“This is a strategic acquisition for Hitachi Rail. Plugging Omnicom’s pioneering track monitoring tools into our digital asset management platform, will further strengthen our global offer to optimize customers’ rail services and the surrounding infrastructure. New technological solutions such as our HMAX platform demonstrate the power of AI to enhance the performance of our railway infrastructure and systems.”

Sanjay Razdan, Managing Director of Omnicom, said: “This acquisition strengthens Omnicom’s ability to collaborate, innovate and deliver AI-enabled systems and services whilst further enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of rail infrastructure, building on our proven data driven solutions which help predict and prevent railway asset failures. I look forward to Omnicom’s continuing success as part of the Hitachi brand.”

For more information, please contact:

Ed Brown on ed.brown@hitachirail.com or +44 7850 071287

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.

With revenues of over €7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world’s best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.

Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems – from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signaling, smart operations and payment systems.

Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. Hitachi Group is present in 140 countries with over 270,000 employees and global revenues of €54.55bn / ¥8,564 bn.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 26,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.

We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Over the last 114 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world. Currently, we are working to deliver Hinkley Point C, the first UK nuclear power station in a generation; constructing the world-class arts and cultural facility, the Lyric Theatre, in Hong Kong; and designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining the Automated People Mover superstructure at one of the busiest airports in the world, Los Angeles International Airport.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/227bfdcb-7d37-4ca5-92df-cdac58317451

HMAX is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform HMAX is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.