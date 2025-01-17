The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government Reaches Settl...

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government reached settlements in two investigations, the agency announced today. The settlements, which total $8,500, will resolve matters relating to alleged violations of the Public Officers Law (POL) and the Lobbying Act. The Commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Division handled these matters.

Admitted Misuse of State Resources

An employee of the New York State Department of Health (DOH) who was previously employed by the New York State Office of General Services (OGS), admitted to violating the POL by using state resources for his private business, both during and outside of his state workdays.

An investigation by the Commission found that from October 2023 through January 2024, the employee used an OGS-issued email address to conduct private business by sending or receiving at least 25 emails from the employee’s business email address, 20 of which were transmitted during state work hours. By March 2024, the employee was employed by DOH and continued to conduct private business during state hours as confirmed through the Commission’s investigation. To settle the violations of the Public Officers Law, the employee paid a fine of $1,000.

Failure to File Timely Lobbying Reports

Collective Public Affairs Consulting Inc. (CPAC), formerly Bowen Public Affairs Consulting Inc. (BPA), failed to submit 50 filings within the time required by law during the 2021-2024 biennial registration periods, including statements of registration, registration amendments and lobbyist bi-monthly reports, within the time required by law. CPAC/BPA agreed to pay a $7,500 fine to settle violations.

About the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government

Created by New York state law in July 2022, the Commission’s charge is to restore public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 320,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials and candidates for those offices; employees and members of the state Legislature and legislative candidates; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission administers, enforces, and interprets New York’s ethics and lobbying laws by providing information, education, and guidance regarding ethics and lobbying laws; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations implementing the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making the financial and other disclosures filed by those subject to the Commission’s authority publicly available. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 30,000 individuals, and millions of records contained in activity and expense reports filed by lobbyists and their clients.