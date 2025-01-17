BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With their round faces, prominent noses, long earlobes, and avuncular smiles, the Buddhas of the Yungang Grottoes are far more than silent stone figures. They stand as vibrant, enduring symbols of awe-inspiring cultural exchange.

Carved into the cliffs where Eastern elegance met Western grandeur, the Yungang Grottoes testify to centuries of cultural integration. The intricate artistry reflects a harmonious blend of influences, embodying the inclusiveness and innovative spirit of Chinese civilization.

As highlighted by China News Network in their video, these ancient masterpieces continue to inspire visitors from around the world, offering a glimpse into the unique yet universal values that define cultural collaboration and artistic ingenuity.

