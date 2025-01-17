Legend Senior Living Announces Expansion in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a national senior living provider operating 12 residences in Pennsylvania today, has assumed management of two senior living communities in the Pittsburgh area. The Waters of Wexford and The Waters of McMurray will operate under the new name The Province of Wexford and Ridgecrest of McMurray respectively. The Province of Wexford will continue to offer Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, while Ridgecrest of McMurray will offer Independent Living, Personal Care and Memory Care, with the addition of Legend's three decades of senior living expertise and management philosophy. This will bring the total of senior living properties operated or owned and operated by Legend in six states to 64, with 14 in Pennsylvania, 5 in the Pittsburgh area.

Both residences offer gourmet full-service and casual dining, expansive wellness services, spas and hydrotherapy, movie theaters, and luxury apartments. Residents will enjoy Legend's award-winning program of Life Enrichment, among many other services and amenities. Legend Memory Care brings award-winning, results-oriented expert care, which has been shown to improve cognition, memory function and socialization.

“We're very proud to expand the Legend mission to serve seniors in the Pittsburgh area and to continue the outstanding service these communities have offered,” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “Pennsylvanians have warmly received Legend's vibrant living and award-winning care. We grow in order to serve this and future generations of older adults. We look forward to a seamless transition to Legend's expert management and Life Enrichment opportunities.”

Interested seniors, their families and members of the community are invited for private tours. Contact The Province of Wexford at 210 Fowler Road, Warrendale, PA 15086, (724) 799-8260; Ridgecrest of McMurray at 441 Valley Brook Rd, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 942-8150.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 64 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

