YourUpdateTV Speaks with Kelly Bristow from Bayer About Simple Tips for a Healthier 2025

The New Year is a great time to reset, but that doesn’t mean you need a complete overhaul or chase unrealistic goals. Small, simple changes can lead to big improvements. Here are five easy tips to help you feel great in 2025:

Tip 1: Good health starts on your plate.

Small changes can make a big impact – you don’t need a full overhaul of your refrigerator but what you can do is make sure that you have a lot of healthy snacks on hand like nuts, fruits and vegetables for you and your family.

Tip 2: Fill Nutritional Gaps with a Multivitamin

Even with a balanced diet, you may not get all the nutrients needed every day. Taking a daily multivitamin, such as One A Day® Men’s or Women’s with key vitamins and minerals, can help fill nutritional gaps to support overall health and wellness. Be sure to check with your primary care provider to ensure you're making the best choice for you and your family.

Tip 3: Schedule Your Health Check-Ups

Set yourself up for success and schedule important appointments with your doctors including your general practitioner and any specialists you need to see. Schedule your annual medical appointment with regular bloodwork. Make sure they prescribe appropriate testing for areas where you may have existing risk-- heart and kidney testing if you have type 2 diabetes, for example. For women over 40, make your annual mammogram appointments to screen for breast cancer and talk to your doctor about additional supplemental breast screenings you may need based on your risk, and for men over 50, ensure you are being tested for prostate cancer. Regular visits can help catch potential issues early and keep you on track for a healthy year.

Tip 4: Move Your Body Daily

Staying active doesn’t have to mean joining a gym. A 20-minute walk or quick home workout can make a big difference. The key is consistency—find something you enjoy and stick with it. Whether it’s stretching, walking, or an online workout, the most important thing is to stay moving.

Tip 5: Check Expiration Dates & Restock Your Medicine Cabinet

When was the last time you checked the expiration dates on your medications? The New Year is the perfect time to take stock and make sure you have the essentials on hand like pain relievers, allergy medicine, or cough and cold essentials. Expired medications may lose their effectiveness, and it’s better to be prepared than caught off guard. Check out your local retailer or Amazon.com to stock up on Bayer brands like Aleve®, Midol®, Claritin®, Afrin®, Alka-Seltzer Plus®, Aspirin® and more.

For more information, visit www.bayer.us and www.amazon.com/oneaday.

Kelly Bristow, Global Nutrition Affairs Lead, Bayer

Kelly is a registered dietitian who connects food and nutrition professionals with agriculturalists to create advocates of agriculture. She manages Bayer’s Nutrition Expert Network of dietitians who promote the science behind tools that enable a sustainable food supply. She also manages global partnerships for science and nutrition.

Kelly completed her undergraduate studies at Southeast Missouri State University. After graduating, she went on to complete her dietetic internship and master’s degree at St. Louis University. Kelly’s background includes one-on-one counseling in an out-patient setting, nutrition education and school food service. Her enthusiasm for agriculture grew while she was a nutrition educator with St. Louis District Dairy Council, where she worked alongside dairy farmers and taught consumers about the benefits of dairy. Kelly’s passion continued to grow while supporting child nutrition through school meals at a local school district. She directed the school district’s farm-to-school program and educated students and members of the community about where food comes from, how food is grown and the importance of eating more fruit and vegetables. Kelly and her husband live in St. Louis with their son and daughter. She enjoys cooking, spending time outside or taking advantage of all the great things the city has to offer! You can find her on LinkedIn @KellyBristow MS, RDN, LD and Instagram @kbristowrd.

