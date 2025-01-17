U.S. Government Reaches Settlement in Class Action Relating to Discharge Paperwork of Military Veterans Discharged Under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and Predecessor Policies

On Jan. 3, the United States reached a settlement in Farrell v. Department of Defense, a class action lawsuit filed in 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The plaintiffs in Farrell alleged that the Department of Defense’s files for military veterans discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and earlier policies barring lesbian, gay and bisexual people from serving openly in the military violate the Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process.

Under the proposed settlement, veterans will have the opportunity to request changes to aspects of their discharge paperwork relating to sexual orientation under more streamlined procedures than currently available.

The proposed settlement agreement is subject to final approval by the district court after notice to the class and an opportunity to object.

Additional information for class members about the proposed settlement is available here:

www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Dont-Ask-Dont-Tell-Resources/

www.milreviewbds.mil/Portals/149/Class%20Notice__Farrell%20et%20al__1.pdf