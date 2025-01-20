Gentle Procedures Perth Clinic Offers Quick And Virtually Painless Circumcision For All Ages

The reputable clinic uses the Pollock Technique™, an advanced circumcision technique available to Western Australian men and boys at its Perth clinic.

We focus on providing the best possible care and results for each patient.” — Dr. Richard Newton

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentle Procedures Clinic proudly offers the Pollock Technique™ for circumcision , a virtually painless, minimally invasive procedure with positive cosmetic outcomes. Available for all ages, including older boys, teens, and adults, this technique is known for its speed and minimal discomfort.Gentle Procedures Clinic provides circumcision as routine day surgery under local anaesthetic. It is one of the few providers in Australia offering circumcision for babies, boys, and men at any age . The clinic’s calm and pleasant environment ensures that patients, regardless of age, receive expert care in a welcoming setting.“Our clinic serves clients from all across Western Australia, with patients traveling from the Northern Territories as well to access care,” said Dr. Richard Newton, clinic director. “We are proud to offer a modern, comfortable solution for circumcision that meets the needs of men and boys at any stage of life .”Procedures at Gentle Procedures Clinic are performed under local anaesthesia, allowing for a quick, comfortable experience. The Pollock Technique™ provides aesthetically pleasing results with minimal downtime. Most patients report little to no pain and are able to return to their regular activities shortly after the procedure.About Gentle Procedures ClinicGentle Procedures Clinic is a leading provider of circumcision services in Perth, WA. The clinic provides world-class expertise, serving communities across Western Australia and the Northern Territories. It is AGPAL accredited, recognising its adherence to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners standards, as well as its commitment to patient safety and continuous quality improvement.

