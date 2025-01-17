Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,968 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Roundup: January 10-16, 2025

Posted by Michael Klausner (Stanford University) and Michael Ohlrogge (NYU), on Monday, January 13, 2025

Posted by Martin Lipton, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Posted by Simone Hicks, Jonathan Lewis, and J. Michael Snypes, Jr., Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Posted by Marsha Mogilevich, J.T. Ho, and Bobby Bee, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, on Thursday, January 16, 2025

Posted by Kenneth Khoo (National University of Singapore) and Roberto Tallarita (Harvard Law School), on Thursday, January 16, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Roundup: January 10-16, 2025

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more