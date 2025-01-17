Submit Release
China News Network -- Confucius Takes Center Stage in Global Dialogue of Civilizations

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What would East Asia look like without Confucius? Would its core values of Ren (benevolence), Yi (righteousness), and Li (propriety) have been replaced by entirely different notions?

In a new video produced by China News Network, Confucius, the founder of Confucianism, embarks on a thought-provoking journey across the globe, engaging in dialogues with Western philosophers. The video explores the enduring relevance of Confucian ideals and their intersections with other cultural and philosophical traditions, sparking a rich exchange of ideas and envisioning a future of cultural fusion.

Through these dynamic interactions, the production sheds light on how Confucius' teachings shaped the fabric of East Asian civilization and their potential to contribute to global discussions on ethics, governance, and human harmony.

By presenting a unique narrative that bridges civilizations, China News Network underscores its commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding through compelling storytelling and thought leadership.

Contact information:

Wen Tianxia
Email: guojixinwenbu@chinanews.com.cn
Phone Number: +86(010)68315046

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3891d6e6-72f9-4e74-b999-ec2e6f45eb74


