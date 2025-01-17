Peptide API Market Set for Explosive Growth, projected to Reach US$ 94.2 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Rising Chronic Disease Incidence and Technological Innovation | Latest Report by TMR

The global Peptide API market, valued at US$ 9.2 billion in 2023, is poised for explosive growth, projected to reach over US$ 94.2 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.4%. This surge is fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, coupled with continuous advancements in peptide synthesis technologies. This growth trajectory presents significant opportunities for Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market players and companies operating in the Animal Antibacterial Peptide Market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The peptide API market has shown promising growth in recent years, reaching a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion in 2023, and it is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2034. This rapid growth is expected to push the market value to over US$ 94.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global Peptide API market (펩타이드 아피 시장) is experiencing a period of dynamic expansion, driven by a confluence of factors transforming the pharmaceutical landscape. The rising incidence of chronic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, has created a substantial demand for effective therapeutic interventions.

Peptide-based therapies have emerged as a promising avenue, offering targeted and often more tolerable treatment options compared to traditional small-molecule drugs. This surge in demand for peptide therapeutics is directly fueling the growth of the Peptide API market, as these APIs are the crucial building blocks for these life-changing medications.

Peptide API Industry Overview:

Peptides, short chains of amino acids, play essential roles in numerous biological processes. Peptide APIs, the active pharmaceutical ingredients derived from peptides, are utilized in a wide range of therapeutic applications, including diabetes management, oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular disease treatment.

The market is segmented based on drug class (GLP-1 receptor agonists, insulin, other peptides), product type (oral formulations, injectables), route of administration (oral, parenteral), and application (type 1 & 2 diabetes, obesity, NAFLD, etc.). The parenteral route of administration currently dominates due to the inherent challenges of oral peptide bioavailability.

Furthermore, continuous innovation in peptide synthesis technologies is playing a pivotal role in market expansion. Advancements in solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide synthesis, coupled with the adoption of automated synthesizers and microwave-assisted techniques, have significantly improved production efficiency, reduced costs, and enabled the synthesis of more complex peptide structures.

These technological strides are empowering manufacturers to produce high-quality Peptide APIs at scale, meeting the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing focus on research and development within the peptide therapeutics contract api manufacturing market further accelerates innovation and market growth.

Top Players in Peptide API Industry:

The Peptide API market is characterized by the presence of several established pharmaceutical companies and specialized API manufacturers. Key players include:

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

PegBio Co. Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Innovent Biologics

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biocon

Wockhardt Ltd.

Key Developments and Latest Growth:

Recent developments highlight the dynamism of the Peptide API market:

Eli Lilly's positive Phase 3 results for tirzepatide in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity demonstrate the expanding therapeutic applications of peptides.

positive Phase 3 results for tirzepatide in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity demonstrate the expanding therapeutic applications of peptides. Novo Nordisk's substantial investment in a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina underscores the increasing demand for injectable treatments for obesity and other chronic diseases. This expansion will significantly boost their production capacity for critical peptide APIs.

substantial investment in a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina underscores the increasing demand for injectable treatments for obesity and other chronic diseases. This expansion will significantly boost their production capacity for critical peptide APIs. Amgen's promising Phase 3 data for AMG 890, a GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity treatment, intensifies competition in the weight management space and further validates the potential of peptide-based therapies.

Peptide API Market Scope:

The Peptide API market is expected to witness substantial growth across various segments and regions. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with advancements in peptide synthesis and delivery technologies, will continue to drive market expansion. The animal antibacterial peptide market is also expected to contribute to the overall growth of the peptide industry.

Top Market Trends:

Growing Demand for GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: The proven efficacy of GLP-1 agonists in managing type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss is driving significant demand for these peptide-based therapies. Focus on Oral Peptide Delivery: Research and development efforts are intensifying to overcome the challenges of oral peptide bioavailability, aiming to develop more convenient and patient-friendly oral formulations. Rise of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): The increasing complexity of peptide synthesis and the growing demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities are driving the growth of the Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market.

Overall Industry:

The broader pharmaceutical industry is increasingly recognizing the potential of peptide-based therapies. Their high specificity, reduced toxicity compared to some small molecules, and potential for targeted delivery make them attractive therapeutic candidates. The Peptide API market is a critical component of this evolving landscape, providing the essential building blocks for these innovative treatments.

Segmentation:

Drug Class: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, Insulin, Other Peptide Classes

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, Insulin, Other Peptide Classes Product Type: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Oral Formulations, GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Injectables, Insulin Injectables, Other Peptides

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Oral Formulations, GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Injectables, Insulin Injectables, Other Peptides Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

Oral, Parenteral Application: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Type 1 Diabetes, Obesity, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Others

Regions Covered:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Peptide API market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing global burden of chronic diseases and rapid advancements in peptide synthesis and delivery technologies. The market is witnessing intense competition among key players, with continuous innovation and strategic collaborations shaping the industry landscape.

The growth in the Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market and the Animal Antibacterial Peptide Market will further contribute to the expansion of the overall peptide industry. This dynamic environment presents significant opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain, from API manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies developing innovative peptide-based therapies.

