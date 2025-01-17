DAVOS ALZHEIMER’S COLLABORATIVE LAUNCHES THE BRAIN HOUSE AT DAVOS TO DRIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH AND PRODUCTIVITY

Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Global Brain House

Brain House Events at WEF 2025 to Leverage Innovation and Investment in Global Brain Health Across the Life Course and by Linking the Global North and South

Sustainable progress on the disruptive global issues of our time – from climate change, to AI, to human aging, to geopolitical stress – is unattainable without ongoing innovation in brain resilience” — DAC Founding Chairman George Vradenburg

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a pioneering worldwide initiative seeking to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the Brain House, a transformative undertaking to leverage the strength and resilience of the human brain to drive innovation, workforce productivity and economic growth. The Brain House will host a series of high-impact events during “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting (WEF), January 20–24, 2025 – taking advantage of the unique opportunity that Davos presents for strategic collaborative leadership among the world’s leading thinkers and innovators. These events will kick off an intensive yearlong effort by DAC and its partners to accelerate a global brain movement.“Sustainable progress on the disruptive global issues of our time – from climate change, to AI, to human aging, to geopolitical stress – is unattainable without ongoing innovation in brain resilience,” said Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Founding Chairman George Vradenburg. “The Brain House is a critical step in formalizing a much-needed global brain movement that can lead us to greater workforce productivity and economic prosperity throughout the Global North and South – and to improved human well-being everywhere.”The urgency of mobilizing global leaders in a united brain movement cannot be overstated. Case in point: Cognitive skills top those most in demand for workers, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 shows. Yet, mental and neurological conditions pose significant barriers to our ability to deliver on such pressing economic needs, representing a greater global burden than cardiovascular disease or cancer.At Davos, the Brain House will convene some of the brightest leaders, innovators and experts from across sectors worldwide to accelerate innovation in brain health – so humankind is optimally positioned to drive bold solutions to urgent global challenges, today and into the future:• Patrick J. Kennedy, The Kennedy Forum, will spotlight emerging data and research on the growing global issue of mental health and share key point of progress in transforming mental healthcare in the U.S., where roughly one in five adults live with a mental illness.• Lucy Pérez, senior partner at McKinsey and Health Equity Leader at the McKinsey Health Institute, will delve into extensive research on brain health in the workplace and its implications for local and global workforces and economies.• Shelley Lyford, CEO & Chair, Gary and Mary West Foundation and West Health Institute, will offer insights from almost two decades at the intersection of aging and healthcare, citing proven programs, practices and policies that can help ensure successful aging.• Visionary leaders – from Rob Kaplan of Goldman Sachs to Physician-Scientist Daniel Kraft and over a dozen others committed to the advancement of brain health – will share their insights.Full list of experts and programming for the Brain House.Vradenburg added: “We founded DAC in 2021 at that year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to advance progress on Alzheimer’s. What we have learned is that Alzheimer’s disease only can be prevented by a holistic life-course approach to brain health – from maternal health to mental health, from workforce stress to cardiometabolic treatments, from autism to Alzheimer’s. It is noteworthy that brain health is now being spotlighted on the WEF main stage at this year’s meeting.”A Week of High-Impact EventsThe Brain House will host daily conversations on multiple facets of brain health and broadcast insights to audiences around the world. Brain House partners working with DAC include The Kennedy Forum, The Milken Institute, McKinsey Health Institute, Tower, AC Immune, Roche, Ontario Brain Institute, the Aga Khan University Brain and Mind Institute, the University of Texas Medical Branch, Rice University, West Health, Us Against Alzheimer’s, NextMed Health and other leading organizations at the convergence of health and economics.The Brain House aims to catalyze investment and innovation, demonstrating that brain health is essential to unlocking human potential and addressing every complex challenge of our time. Planned sessions include:● A Life-Course Approach to Brain Health for the Future — Tuesday, January 21, 2:30-4 p.m. CET, with a discussion featuring Jon Clifton, CEO Gallup; Sandy Torchia, Vice Chair, KPMG; Patrick J. Kennedy, Co-Founder, The Kennedy Forum and Former U.S. Congressman; and Shelley Lyford, CEO, Chair & Trustee, Gary and Mary West Foundation, CEO & Chair, West Health Institute.● Fueling Brain Health: The Innovation and Investment Imperative — Tuesday, January 21, 4-6 p.m. CET, with a discussion moderated by Peter Vanham, Editorial Director, Fortune; featuring Rob Kaplan, Vice Chair, Goldman Sachs; Daniel Kraft, Founder, NextMed Health & Digital.Health; Cara Altimus, Managing Director, Milken Institute; and Jochen Reiser, MD, PhD, President, University of Texas Medical Branch.● Unlocking Global South Potential: Building Economic Resilience Through Brain Health — Wednesday, January 22, 9-11 a.m. CET, with a discussion moderated by George Vradenburg and featuring Joe Dieleman, Lead Economist, IHME; Rufus Akinyemi, University of Ibadan; Valerie Boulet, WHO Foundation; and Miranda Wolpert, Wellcome Trust.● Brain Resilience Strategies that Address Emerging Global Challenges — Wednesday, January 22, 4-5:30 p.m. CET, with a discussion featuring Murali Doraiswamy, Duke University School of Medicine; Luis Gallegos, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ecuador; Paul Cherukuri, Rice University; Patrick Brannelly, The 10,000 Brains Project.● Brain Capital: Unlocking Workforce Resilience and Long-Term Economic Growth — Thursday, January 23, 9-10:30 a.m. CET, with a discussion moderated by Steve Clemons, National Interest; featuring Patrick J. Kennedy, The Kennedy Forum and former congressman; Tim Lash, President West Health; Sheri Bronstein, Bank of America; and Lucy Pérez, McKinsey Health Institute.● Setting a Yearlong Course of Action: Starting a Global Brain Health Movement — Thursday, January 23, 11-12:30 p.m. CET, with a discussion and lunch moderated by DAC Founding Chairman George Vradenburg; featuring Andy Moose, WEF; Lucy Pérez, McKinsey Health Institute; Giulio Taglialatela, Research Professor and Vice President and Research Institute Director of the UTMB Brain Health Institute; and Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association.For information about the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative visit https://www.davosalzheimerscollaborative.org

