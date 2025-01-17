Submit Release
NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting virtually at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference on January 23rd, 2025.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025. Investors interested in accessing the webcast presentation may register to view the live event here. All registrants will receive a link to the event upon registration. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

In addition to the webcast presentation, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc.
NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com

Investor Relations: 
Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors 
NNBR@alpha-ir.com  
312-445-2870 


