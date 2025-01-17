Afluria Market Forecast 2025 Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

Afluria Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Afluria Market Forecast 2025 - 2034 Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

How Much Will The Afluria Market Rise In The Coming Years?

The Afluria market size has recently seen substantial growth. The market is projected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth in the historic period can largely be attributed to the escalating incidence of influenza, augmenting geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. More so, an upsurge in public health campaigns and heightened awareness of vaccine safety have further spurred market growth.

Following these developments, the Afluria market is anticipated to see further substantial growth, projected to catapult to $XX million in 2029, showcasing a CAGR of XX%. This dynamic growth in the forecast period can be attributed to strong governmental backup, increasing concentration on preventative healthcare, and mitigating vaccine hesitancy efforts. Furthermore, expanding healthcare systems and swelling income levels in emerging economies are other facets contributing to this growth.

Get Your Free Sample of The Afluria Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19861&type=smp

What Factors Are Propelling The Afluria Market Growth?

The rapidly increasing incidence of influenza is a crucial driver that is anticipated to fuel the afluria market growth going forward. The greater demand for vaccinations, particularly among at-risk groups such as the elderly, is instrumental. Afluria, specifically used as a vaccine to combat influenza, stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies against the flu virus, thus offering protection.

Substantiating this trend, a report published by the UK Health Security Agency in November 2024 highlighted the current gravity of the situation. As of October 16, 2024, influenza positivity rose to 2.3%, up from 2% the prior week, while the highest rates 5.1% were observed among those aged 5 to 14 years.

Notably, the growing geriatric population – those typically aged 65 and older – is a significant component accelerating market growth. For this vulnerable population with unique health needs, effective vaccination strategies against influenza are necessary to protect older adults and mitigate flu-related health complications. A report published by the House of Commons Library in July 2024 further emphasizes the rising geriatric population. Around 12.7 million people aged 65 and over in 2022, which accounted for 19% of the total population, is expected to rise to 22.1 million, or 27% of the population, by 2072.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/afluria-global-market-report

How Is The Industry Reacting To The Growth Opportunities In The Afluria Market?

Major companies operating in the afluria market, like CSL Sequirus, are leveraging these opportunities to reinforce their market presence. Simultaneously, the industry witnesses emerging trends. A striking one is the focus on developing innovative solutions, such as a nano-sized particle-based vaccine to foster vaccine efficacy, stability, and targeted delivery.

The Increasing Demand For Specified Afluria Products In Different Market Segments

The Afluria market witnesses keen demand for diverse product formulations. The primary ones include pre-filled syringes and multi-dose vials. Pre-filled syringes offer a single-dose option for flu vaccines, assuring precision and ease of use. Generally used in outpatient clinics and pharmacies, these syringes have reduced contamination risk and facilitated efficient immunization efforts. Aligned with this, the Indications include Influenza Prevention and distributed through a network comprising hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, as well as government suppliers. Different end-users like pediatric, adult and geriatric populations have been benefiting from these formulations.

Where Is The Afluria Market Growing The Fastest?

In the afluria market, North America has been the largest region in 2024. The fastest growth, however, is expected from Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The report, therefore, provides comprehensive regional market insights for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-diagnostic-global-market-report

Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-vaccines-global-market-report

Influenza Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-treatment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, offers data-rich and comprehensive research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, profound secondary research, and distinctive insights from industry leaders, you can glean crucial information that will give you an edge over competitors.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow our Insights on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.