180 Degree Capital Corp. and Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announce Agreement to Merge in All-Stock, Transformative Transaction Establishing a US-Exchange Listed Alternative Asset Management and Insurance Solutions Platform with Over $2.4 Billion in Assets …

180 Degree Capital Shareholders to Receive Full Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at Closing in Stock of the Merged Company

Support secured from approximately 20% of 180 Degree Capital and 23% of Mount Logan shareholders through voting agreements with additional indicative support from certain other shareholders

Combined company will operate as Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”) with $2.4+ billion of Assets Under Management (“AUM”) focused on the high-growth private credit market with the benefit of a wholly owned regulated insurance solutions business with $1.1 billion in total assets.

Strong pro forma balance sheet post transaction that will support investment into what the parties believe is a highly actionable pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities across both asset management and insurance solutions businesses.

The combined business is expected to pay quarterly dividends, subject to board of directors approval.

180 Degree Capital’s track record and deep network of relationships are expected to help fuel expansion of Mount Logan’s bespoke credit and opportunistic investments into publicly listed companies.

180 Degree Capital’s shareholders are expected to benefit from transition into an asset-light, operating company structure that are commonly valued based on multiples to operating metrics rather than discounts to net asset values common to registered closed-end funds.

180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will hold a conference call to discuss the transaction with the investment community on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11am ET.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”) in an all-stock transaction (the “Business Combination”). The surviving entity is expected to be a Delaware corporation operating as Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“New Mount Logan”) listed on Nasdaq under the symbol MLCI. In connection with the Business Combination, 180 Degree Capital shareholders will receive proportionate ownership of New Mount Logan determined by reference to 180 Degree Capital’s NAV at closing relative to a valuation of Mount Logan of approximately $67.4 million at signing, subject to certain pre-closing adjustments.

Shareholders holding approximately 20% of the outstanding shares of 180 Degree Capital and approximately 23% of the outstanding shares of Mount Logan signed voting agreements supporting the Business Combination, and an additional approximately 7% and 9% of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan shareholders, respectively, have provided non-binding written indications of support for the Business Combination.

“We could not be more pleased to share today’s announcement with our shareholders,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “Our proposed merger with Mount Logan is the next step in the evolution of our business since Daniel and I took over day-to-day management of 180 Degree Capital in 2017. In July 2024, we were introduced to and began discussions with Mount Logan’s management team, who also founded and currently run the credit business for BC Partners, a leading alternative investment manager focused on private equity, credit, and real estate, with deep networks across Europe and North America. Through these discussions, we instantly realized similarity of thought processes regarding investments, corporate culture, future opportunities for growth, and focus on taking steps to unlock value for our respective shareholders. The result of this proposed merger will be that shareholders will now be material owners of what we believe is a premier private credit asset manager with a regulated insurance company.”

“We can unequivocally say that we successfully turned around 180 Degree Capital and positioned it to have the opportunity to pursue strategic options, including today’s announcement,” continued Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital. “We inherited a balance sheet comprised primarily of privately held, venture capital investments and successfully transitioned it to our current assets that are substantially all securities of publicly listed companies and cash. Once we had our balance sheet comprised substantially of public securities and cash, we began considering a variety of options to help fuel future growth and shareholder value creation. As we progress toward closing, we will continue our efforts to build on our positive public market investment performance since the inception of 180 Degree Capital through management of our portfolio for the benefit of 180 Degree Capital’s shareholders. We will continue to work with our portfolio company management teams constructively, including those where we currently have representatives or nominees on boards of directors. Monetizations are expected to occur naturally, and be consistent with historical portfolio turnover. We are excited for how the combination of our businesses can take each company, and value creation for shareholders particularly, to the next level.”

“We share in Kevin and Daniel’s excitement as we embark on the next phase of Mount Logan’s journey together with 180 Degree Capital and its team,” said Ted Goldthorpe, CEO of Mount Logan. “We believe the transaction is a significant milestone for 180 Degree Capital shareholders, enabled by the tremendous turnaround executed by Kevin and Daniel, and will transition from a balance sheet-heavy investment company into an asset-light alternative asset management and insurance solutions business. We believe that we have built a unique platform, which is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities we continue to evaluate for the benefit of all key stakeholders including our shareholders, investors, partners and policyholders. Coming together in this merger is a logical and exciting next step for both platforms that we believe will drive significant strategic and financial benefits in both the immediate and longer-term future. The combination creates alignment among all shareholders who will now share in the upside of a larger, more liquid company in what we believe is the high-growth alternative asset management and insurance solutions space. We look forward to seeking opportunities to accelerate our growth initiatives and enhance returns for existing and new shareholders, while maintaining strong performance across our private credit investment strategies for the combined benefit of investors and policyholders.”

Mr. Rendino concluded, “Our transition to an operating company structure also frees investors from looking at our business relative to net assets and instead allows investors to focus on typical operating metrics of asset managers, such as fee-related earnings (FRE). Essentially instead of our net asset value being a ceiling for shareholders, it now becomes what we believe will be a floor for future value creation. This proposed merger is the culmination of options our board of directors has diligently evaluated to both maximize near-term value and provide the opportunity for future growth for shareholders of 180 Degree Capital. We couldn’t be more excited for the future as a merged entity.”

Details of the Proposed Business Combination

180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will combine in an all-stock transaction at an estimated $139 million pro forma enterprise value at closing. Following completion of the transaction, each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will be wholly owned subsidiaries of New Mount Logan, which will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol MLCI. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, shareholders of each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will receive an amount of newly issued shares of common stock of New Mount Logan based on the ratio of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of 180 Degree Capital relative to a valuation of Mount Logan of $67.4 million at signing, subject to certain pre-closing adjustments. Based on the estimated NAV of 180 Degree Capital1 as of January 15, 2025, which is a 24% premium to 180 Degree Capital’s closing stock price on that date, the estimated pro forma post-merger shareholder ownership would be approximately 40% for current 180 Degree Capital shareholders and 60% for current Mount Logan shareholders.

The board of directors for each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan have unanimously approved the Business Combination. The transaction, which is intended to be treated as a tax-free reorganization for both sets of shareholders, is subject to certain regulatory approvals and approvals by each of 180 Degree Capital’s and Mount Logan’s shareholders. In addition, the transaction is subject to other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the shares of New Mount Logan common stock that will be issued to the shareholders of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan in the transaction, the approval of the transaction by the shareholders of each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan, and the listing of New Mount Logan’s common stock on Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

The foregoing description of the merger agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the merger agreement.

Leadership and Governance

At close, Mount Logan’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Ted Goldthorpe, is expected to serve as CEO of New Mount Logan. New Mount Logan will have a seven‑member Board of Directors, comprised of Mount Logan’s CEO Ted Goldthorpe, four additional directors designated by Mount Logan, one director designated by 180 Degree Capital, and one director mutually agreed to by 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of New Mount Logan will be Ted Goldthorpe, currently Chairman of Mount Logan.

Conference Call and Presentation Information

Representatives from Mount Logan and 180 Degree Capital will hold a conference call to discuss the transaction on January 17, 2025, at 11am ET. The conference call can be accessed at 1-404-975-4839 or toll-free at 1-833-470-1428 and entering the passcode 693165. A presentation has also been prepared that discusses the Business Combination and can be found online at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar and at https://mountlogancapital.ca/investor-relations. A recording of the call will be available at these websites following the call.

Advisors

Fenchurch Advisory US, LP is serving as financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is serving as legal counsel to the special committee of the board of directors of 180 Degree Capital. Proskauer Rose LLP and Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are serving as legal counsel to 180 Degree Capital.

Dechert LLP and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP are serving as legal counsel, and Oppenheimer & Co. is serving as financial advisor, to Mount Logan.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. 180 Degree Capital’s goal is that the result of its constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”) and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. Mount Logan also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

ML Management was organized in 2020 as a Delaware limited liability company and is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The primary business of ML Management is to provide investment management services to (i) privately offered investment funds exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) advised by ML Management, (ii) a non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, (iii) Ability, and (iv) non-diversified closed-end management investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that operate as interval funds. ML Management also acts as the collateral manager to collateralized loan obligations backed by debt obligations and similar assets.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, 180 Degree Capital intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and mail to its shareholders a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”). In addition, New Mount Logan plans to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will register the exchange of New Mount Logan shares in the Business Combination and include the Proxy Statement and a prospectus of New Mount Logan (the “Prospectus”). The Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement (including the Prospectus) will each contain important information about 180 Degree Capital, Mount Logan, New Mount Logan, the Business Combination and related matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF 180 DEGREE CAPITAL AND MOUNT LOGAN ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS CONTAINED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT 180 DEGREE CAPITAL, MOUNT LOGAN, NEW MOUNT LOGAN, THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov and the website maintained by the Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies of the documents filed by 180 Degree Capital are also available free of charge by accessing 180 Degree Capital’s investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com.

Certain Information Concerning the Participants

180 Degree Capital, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Business Combination. Information about 180 Degree Capital’s executive officers and directors is available in 180 Degree Capital’s Annual Report filed on Form N-CSR for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 20, 2024, and in its proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2024 Annual Meeting”), which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2024. To the extent holdings by the directors and executive officers of 180 Degree Capital securities reported in the proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the 180 Degree Capital shareholders in connection with the Business Combination will be contained in the Proxy Statement when such document becomes available.

Mount Logan, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Mount Logan in favor of the approval of the Business Combination. Information about Mount Logan’s executive officers and directors is available in Mount Logan’s annual information form dated March 14, 2024, available on its website at https://mountlogancapital.ca/investor-relations and on SEDAR+ at https://sedarplus.ca. To the extent holdings by the directors and executive officers of Mount Logan securities reported in Mount Logan’s annual information form have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on insider reports filed on SEDI at https://www.sedi.ca/sedi/. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the Mount Logan shareholders in connection with the Business Combination will be contained in the Prospectus included in the Registration Statement when such document becomes available.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “future,” “proposes,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan’s and 180 Degree Capital’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the benefits of the Business Combination involving Mount Logan and 180 Degree Capital, including future financial and operating results, Mount Logan’s and 180 Degree Capital’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the Business Combination, and other statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to future results of operations, projected cash flow and liquidity, business strategy, payment of dividends to shareholders of New Mount Logan, and other plans and objectives for future operations. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to obtain the requisite Mount Logan and 180 Degree Capital shareholder approvals; the risk that Mount Logan or 180 Degree Capital may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the Business Combination (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect New Mount Logan or the expected benefits of the Business Combination); the risk that an event, change or other circumstance could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination; the risk that a condition to closing of the Business Combination may not be satisfied; the risk of delays in completing the Business Combination; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings and any other synergies from the Business Combination may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that any announcement relating to the Business Combination could have adverse effects on the market price of Mount Logan’s common stock or 180 Degree Capital’s common stock; unexpected costs resulting from the Business Combination; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; the risk of litigation related to the Business Combination; the risk that the credit ratings of New Mount Logan or its subsidiaries may be different from what the companies expect; the diversion of management time from ongoing business operations and opportunities as a result of the Business Combination; the risk of adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Business Combination; competition, government regulation or other actions; the ability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals; risks associated with the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; changes in economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions; natural and man-made disasters; civil unrest, pandemics, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes; and other risks inherent in Mount Logan’s and 180 Degree Capital’s businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which 180 Degree Capital has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC and Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time on SEDAR+.

Neither Mount Logan nor 180 Degree Capital undertakes any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The references and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com and mountlogancapital.ca have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release. Neither 180 Degree Capital nor Mount Logan is responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

1. Daily estimated NAVs used for the discount calculation outside of quarter-end dates are determined as prescribed in 180’s Valuation Procedures for Level 3 assets. Non-investment-related assets and liabilities used to determine estimated daily NAV are those reported as of the end of the prior quarter. Estimated NAV as of January 15, 2025, does not include transaction fees and expenses related to the Business Combination incurred during the period between signing and closing.

