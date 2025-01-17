RE•WORK Announces Chief AI Officer Summit 2025 in New York, NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RE•WORK is delighted to present the Chief AI Officer Summit 2025, taking place on April 16, 2025, in New York City. This exclusive, one-day event is tailored for senior executives and decision-makers responsible for driving AI strategy within their organizations.As artificial intelligence becomes a cornerstone of business transformation, the Chief AI Officer Summit provides a platform for leaders to share insights, tackle challenges, and explore the future of AI implementation at scale. Attendees will gain the knowledge needed to foster innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create long-term value.Key Highlights of the Event:Executive-Level Discussions: Focused sessions designed for Chief AI Officers, CTOs, and other senior leaders to share strategic perspectives.Industry Case Studies: Learn from success stories and lessons from top companies excelling in AI innovation.Panel Debates and Fireside Chats: Explore diverse viewpoints on governance, ethical AI, and scaling AI solutions across enterprises.VIP Networking Opportunities: Build connections with C-level executives and industry visionaries.Confirmed Speakers Include:Alain Biem – Chief Data Science Officer, New York LifeXingchu Liu – Chief Analytics & AI Officer, PfizerAnant Natekar – Senior Director, Software Engineering, Northwestern MutualWhy Attend? The Chief AI Officer Summit 2025 is designed for business leaders who want to stay ahead in the AI revolution. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies, insights on emerging technologies, and a clearer understanding of how to drive value through AI.Registration Information: Secure your place today! Limited VIP passes are available. For more details and to register, visit https://caio-ny.re-work.co/register About RE•WORK: RE•WORK is a global leader in AI and deep learning events, connecting industry leaders and innovative technologists to explore the impact of AI in various domains. Our mission is to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing to advance the field of artificial intelligence.

