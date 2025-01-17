Bitget Adds Bitget Token (BGB) Liquidity Pool on Uniswap Enhancing DeFi Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has added its native Bitget Token (BGB) on a liquidity pool on Uniswap, a leading decentralized exchange. This strategic move enables users to trade BGB directly on the Ethereum blockchain, enhancing its accessibility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Uniswap operates on an automated market maker (AMM) model, utilizing liquidity pools to facilitate token swaps without relying on traditional order books. In this system, liquidity providers contribute pairs of tokens to pools, allowing traders to execute transactions based on the ratio of tokens available. This mechanism ensures continuous liquidity and efficient price discovery.

The integration of BGB into Uniswap's liquidity pools signifies Bitget's efforts to expand the token's utility beyond its centralized platform. By enabling on-chain trading, BGB holders can now engage in decentralized transactions, aligning with the broader trend towards DeFi solutions.

This development follows Bitget's recent strategic initiatives to enhance the value and utility of BGB. On December 30, 2024, Bitget completed its first-ever token burn, permanently removing 800 million BGB from circulation, effectively reducing the total supply by 40%. This action aimed to increase the token's scarcity and long-term value.

Looking ahead, Bitget plans to implement a quarterly BGB burn mechanism starting in 2025. Under this plan, 20% of quarterly profits from exchange and wallet operations will be allocated to repurchase and burn BGB tokens. This approach underscores Bitget's strategy to create a sustainable and impactful token economy for BGB.

The addition of BGB to Uniswap's liquidity pools broadens the avenues for trading and integrates BGB into the wider DeFi landscape. This move is expected to attract a diverse group of users seeking decentralized trading options, thereby fostering the growth and adoption of BGB within the crypto community.

Bitget's integration of BGB into Uniswap's liquidity pools represents a significant step in enhancing the token's utility and accessibility. Coupled with strategic initiatives like token burns and profit allocations for repurchases, Bitget is actively working towards strengthening the BGB ecosystem and its position within the decentralized finance sector.

