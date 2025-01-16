MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 6, 2025, to Monday, January 13, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 6, 2025, through Monday, January 13, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 34 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 6, 2025

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun, a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of Third Street, Southwest. CCN: 25-002-550

A Ruger LC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. CCN: 25-002-599

A Taurus PT-111 Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of V Street, Southwest. CCN: 25-002-725

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 25-002-827

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

An HKP30 BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-002-938

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Derrick Freeman, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-003-020

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-003-069

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Demarcus Dervon McIntyre, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-003-151

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-003-223

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-003-348

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-003-503

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Wheeler Hill Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-003-593

Thursday, January 9, 2025

A Taurus PT-24 G2 .40 caliber assault handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Laneisha Rene Blakey, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Marcus Tate, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-004-114

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Micco Morgan, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 25-004-128

Friday, January 10, 2025

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-004-356

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jumel Silver, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-004-403

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Donte Batts, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-004-421

Saturday, January 11, 2025

A Phoenix Arms HP-22A .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Rashard Terrell Grant, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-004-557

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 900 block of R Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Robert Varez Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Daron Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-004-601

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-004-613

A Smith & Wesson SD9 2.0 9mm caliber handgun and a Beretta PX4 Storm 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Braeden Isaiah Scott Seipple, of Felton, PA, and 20-year-old Nickolas Kohl Bratz, of Shiremanstown, PA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-004-653

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Brandon Isiah Mincey, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 25-004-665

A Canik 55 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-004-806

An RG Industries RG14 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-004-893

A Sig Sauer P-320F 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 63-year-old Clarence Jones, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-004-945

Sunday, January 12, 2025

A Taurus GX4 XL BB gun was recovered in the 2900 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-005-422

Monday, January 13, 2025

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of School Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-005-602

A Taurus G3C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Damarqus Dionte Moore, of Bel Alton, MD, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-005-928

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jawaun Neil Sullivan, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Leaving after Colliding. CCN: 25-005-991

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

