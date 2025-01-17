Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Poised for Significant Growth Amid Advancements and Rising Demand

Blood processing devices and consumables are items that are primarily gaining takers due to a growing demand for advanced, efficient blood processing solutions.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood processing devices and consumables market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 52.6 million in 2024 to USD 100.8 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.50%. The global market for blood processing devices and consumables is experiencing a surge, driven by increasing demand for efficient blood collection, testing, and transfusion solutions. Key factors include advancements in technology, rising incidences of blood disorders, and a growing global population requiring blood transfusions and diagnostic services.

Blood processing devices, including automated and integrated solutions, are gaining traction due to their ability to enhance efficiency and minimize human error. This trend aligns with the increasing prevalence of conditions such as anemia, hemophilia, and leukemia, which necessitate frequent blood transfusions and diagnostics. The market is further bolstered by innovations like Thermo Fisher Scientific’s automated blood collection technologies introduced in 2023, which have revolutionized blood safety and management.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Blood Transfusions and Diagnostics:

Globally, over 118 million blood donations are made annually, reflecting the increasing need for efficient blood processing devices. Advances in technology, such as Medtronic’s 2023 device launch, are addressing these demands by improving the safety and accuracy of transfusions.

Growing Consumption of Consumables:

Essential consumables like blood bags, syringes, and filters are witnessing high demand due to rising volumes of diagnostic testing and transfusion procedures. Companies like Becton Dickinson and Thermo Fisher Scientific are expanding their offerings to cater to this need, further driving market growth.

Infrastructure and Capacity Expansion:

Governments worldwide are investing in improved blood donation infrastructures and increasing blood bank capacities, contributing to the sustained growth of the market.

Market Challenges

Despite significant advancements, the industry faces a shortage of skilled labor, particularly in developing regions. Operating advanced blood processing devices requires specialized training, and the lack of qualified professionals hampers optimal utilization. Organizations like Medtronic and Thermo Fisher Scientific are addressing this gap by offering training programs and user-friendly device interfaces. However, scaling these efforts globally remains a critical challenge.

Product Insights

Devices Segment:

The devices segment leads the market due to the adoption of automated and portable systems in hospitals and diagnostic labs. These innovations provide faster, more accurate results while enhancing patient safety. The integration of AI in blood processing systems is further boosting adoption, even in developing regions.

Consumables Segment:

The demand for consumables, including blood bags, collection tubes, and syringes, is rising alongside increasing blood donations and diagnostic testing. These products ensure safe handling, storage, and processing of blood, reducing contamination risks and maintaining procedural hygiene.

Key Innovations and Developments

Recent innovations have positioned leading companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic, and Becton Dickinson at the forefront of the market. For instance, Grifols’ plasma collection device focuses on patient comfort, while closed-system devices with AI integration reduce human error and enhance efficiency.

Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Several key players lead innovation and development in the fields of blood collection, separation, and transfusion technologies that the blood processing devices and consumables market is dominated with. The companies leading this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Haemonetics Corporation, Grifols, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Abbott Laboratories. With competitive points going forward, the companies position themselves to continue holding strong market positions through increasing their portfolios, forming strategic alliances, and investing in research and development.

In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the world's leading blood processing technology provider, which contributed to the company's ability to enhance its North American and global product offerings related to blood. Similarly, Haemonetics has been working to upgrade its automation solutions for the process of blood procuration, which enables hospitals and blood banks to be more efficient.

The firms are also seeking regulatory approvals and certifications for their products since these aggressively compete for high safety standards in all geographies. Even regional players are entering this market and competition becomes intense, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region where the market is growing exponentially.

Some of the key companies in the global Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market include:

Medtronic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton Dickinson

Fresenius Kabi

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Haemonetics Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Grifols

Siemens Healthineers

Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Latest Industry Updates

In April 2024, Medtronic announced the launch of a new automated blood separation device that reduces processing time by 30%, addressing the growing demand for faster blood transfusion procedures.

In March 2024, Fresenius Kabi launched an advanced blood processing system for use in hospitals and clinics, aimed at enhancing the safety and quality of blood components.

In January 2024, Becton Dickinson expanded its product portfolio with a new range of blood collection consumables designed to reduce contamination risk during transfusion procedures.

Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Devices

Consumables

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

