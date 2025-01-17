Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Poised for Transformative Growth Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions

Emergen Research Logo

Biodegradable plastics are growing considerably because of the awareness toward environmental sustainability and to halt the adverse impacts of regular plastic

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 13.21 billion in 2024 to USD 80.30 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 22.20%.The global biodegradable plastics market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness and stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste. Biodegradable plastics, derived from renewable resources such as plant-based oils and starch, are emerging as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastics. With their ability to decompose naturally, these materials are gaining traction across industries, including packaging, textiles, and consumer goods.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The shift toward sustainable solutions is fueled by growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and legislative measures targeting plastic pollution. In 2024, the European Union enacted regulations banning single-use plastics, accelerating the adoption of biodegradable alternatives. Industry leaders such as BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, and TotalEnergies are spearheading innovations in biodegradable plastics, particularly in the development of Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT).

BASF SE plans to introduce PBAT-based resins for flexible packaging in early 2024, aligning with its sustainability initiatives to reduce waste and promote circular economies. Similarly, NatureWorks LLC expanded its production capacity to meet the surging demand for PLA-based solutions, particularly in food packaging, where clean-label and eco-friendly options are becoming a priority for consumers.

Challenges Facing the Industry

Despite its promising growth, the biodegradable plastics market faces challenges related to cost, performance, and scalability. Biodegradable plastics are generally more expensive than traditional plastics, posing a hurdle for price-sensitive industries. Additionally, their performance—especially in terms of durability and shelf life—lags behind that of conventional materials.

For instance, PLA requires industrial composting facilities, which are not universally available. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain, such as plant-based feedstock shortages, have led to increased production costs for major players like BASF and NatureWorks LLC. These issues underscore the need for further advancements to make biodegradable plastics more accessible and cost-effective.

Market Trends and Insights

The packaging industry continues to dominate the biodegradable plastics market, with significant demand for sustainable materials in food packaging and single-use items. PLA remains the leading biodegradable plastic due to its versatility and renewability, making it a preferred choice for products like cups, plates, and containers.

Emerging segments, such as PBAT and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), are also gaining momentum, particularly in flexible packaging applications. TotalEnergies and DuPont are investing heavily in these materials, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of eco-conscious consumers.

Biodegradable Plastics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The biodegradable plastics market is highly competitive, as companies such as BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, DuPont, TotalEnergies, and Danimer Scientific have invested significantly in research and development to offer innovative and sustainable solutions. These companies aim to improve the performance of biodegradable plastics and reduce their production costs.

In 2024, DuPont announced its collaboration with Nestlé to develop innovative biodegradable plastic packaging solutions that align with the company's sustainability objectives. NatureWorks LLC has also taken strides in building up its PLA production facilities due to the sudden rise in demand for biodegradable plastics. Companies such as BASF and TotalEnergies are heavily investing in commercializing PBAT, which will be the backbone of growing the market for biodegradable plastics.

Some of the key companies in the global Biodegradable Plastics Market include:

BASF SE

NatureWorks LLC

DuPont

TotalEnergies

Danimer Scientific

Novamont

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PLA BioPlastics

Total Corbion PLA

Green Dot Bioplastics

Biodegradable Plastics Latest Industry Updates

In January 2024, BASF SE announced a new investment to increase its production capacity of PBAT, a key biodegradable plastic used in flexible packaging, to meet growing demand in the European market.

In March 2024, NatureWorks LLC partnered with Coca-Cola to develop a new line of eco-friendly beverage packaging made from PLA, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 20%.

In February 2024, DuPont introduced a new biodegradable film for agricultural use that decomposes naturally, providing farmers with a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic mulch.

Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

PLA

Starch Blends

PBAT

PHA

PBS

By End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

