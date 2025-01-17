Veterinary Ultrasound Market Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report by 2030

Rising adoption of companion animals and demand for ultrasound as quick and affordable as quick and affordable imaging tool for disease diagnosis in animals

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary ultrasound market size was USD 318.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The global veterinary ultrasound market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing pet ownership, technological advancements in ultrasound equipment, and rising awareness of pet healthcare. These imaging tools are essential for diagnosing diseases in animals, ensuring timely and effective treatments.

According to recent data, the adoption of companion animals is on the rise, with 6.3 million animals entering shelters annually in the U.S. alone, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Beyond providing companionship, pets contribute to improved human health, including reduced stress and enhanced cardiovascular wellness.

Key Drivers of Growth

Technological Innovations

Advances in ultrasound equipment are revolutionizing veterinary care. Modern devices such as Clarius HD3 Vet wireless scanners use AI-powered imagery and are tailored to animals of varying sizes. These portable tools provide high-resolution imaging, enabling veterinarians to diagnose conditions with precision and convenience.

Increased Pet Healthcare Spending

Growing expenditure on pet care highlights the importance of advanced diagnostic tools. The American Pet Products Association reports veterinary care spending in the U.S. reached USD 32.3 billion in 2021. This trend underscores the demand for affordable and effective imaging technologies like ultrasound.

Adoption of Ultrasound for Disease Diagnosis

Veterinary ultrasounds are vital for detecting abnormalities and monitoring pregnancy in animals. The technique offers safe and detailed imaging, making it a preferred diagnostic tool among veterinarians for conditions such as ovarian and uterine diseases, heart problems, and cancer.

Challenges Impacting Growth

While the market shows significant promise, the high costs associated with veterinary healthcare remain a barrier for many pet owners. Rising prices for medical equipment and services contribute to these challenges, particularly as pets live longer and require more extensive care.

Market Insights by Segment

By Type:

2D ultrasound remains the most widely used technology due to its reliability in diagnosing diseases and monitoring pregnancies. Meanwhile, Doppler ultrasound is gaining traction for its ability to assess blood flow and vascular conditions.

By Animal Type:

Small animals, including cats and dogs, account for a significant share of the market. Increasing incidences of cancer and heart conditions in pets are driving the demand for advanced diagnostics. For instance, 1 in 4 dogs is affected by neoplasia, with cancer rates similar to those in humans, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Large animals, such as cattle and horses, also represent a growing market segment, driven by the need to monitor pregnancy and detect zoonotic diseases.

By Product:

Portable ultrasound devices dominate the market, thanks to their convenience and adaptability. With rechargeable batteries and advanced features, these scanners are suitable for both in-clinic and off-site use. Cart-based scanners, offering enhanced mobility and ease of use, are also gaining popularity in veterinary hospitals and clinics.

Veterinary Ultrasound Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global veterinary ultrasound market is consolidated with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, and introducing advanced ultrasound devices.

Some major players included in the global veterinary ultrasound market report are:

Carestream Health

Canon Inc.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

IMV Imaging

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Heska Corporation

Sonostar Technologies Co.

Dramiński S.A.

Veterinary Ultrasound Latest Industry Updates

On January 2021, Lacuna Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneer and market leader in point-of-care diagnostics digital cytology technology and telemedicine services entered into an agreement to be fully acquired by Heska Corporation, a major global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialized products

On January 2022, VES Custom Optics (VESCO), a renowned veterinary endoscopy firm based in the UK, was acquired by IMV Technologies. VESCO will join IMV Imaging, IMV Technologies' veterinary ultrasonography and diagnostic equipment subsidiary, in the companion animal market.

Veterinary Ultrasound Market Segmentation Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary ultrasound market based on type, product, technology, animal type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

2D

3D/4D

Doppler

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Handheld (Portable) Scanner

Cart based Scanner

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Digital

Contrast

Microstream

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Small Animals

Large Animals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

