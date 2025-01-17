Robotic End of Arm Tool Market Size Worth US$ 5.1 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.1% | Fact.MR

Growing Need for Efficiency and Speed in Manufacturing Boosting Demand for IoT-integrated Robotic End-of-Arm Tools and Cobots: Fact.MR Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a detailed study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global robotic end of arm tool market is estimated at US$ 1.95 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034.Robotic end-of-arm tools (EOATs), also referred to as end effectors, serve as the “hands” of robots, enabling them to interact with and manipulate objects in various applications. These tools are indispensable in industries such as automotive manufacturing, electronics assembly, logistics, and more, where precision, speed, and efficiency are paramount.The market is witnessing a trend toward highly customized robotic EOAT solutions. Leading manufacturers are producing advanced grippers, sensors, and attachments to meet specific industry needs, allowing for adaptability in a wide range of applications.IoT-capable robotic EOAT technologies are gaining traction, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization. IoT-integrated robotic end-of-arm tools align with Industry 4.0 principles and help in data-driven decision-making.The integration of collaborative robots (cobots) is also increasing, necessitating EOAT solutions that ensure safety during human-robot interaction. This trend caters to industries where human-robot collaboration is vital. Further, smaller, more compact EOAT designs are emerging to accommodate applications in confined spaces and tasks requiring high precision.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for robotic end-of-arm tools is projected to reach US$ 5.10 billion by 2034-end.The United States leads robotic EOAT sales with a strong presence in the automotive sector.Germany stands out for its manufacturing excellence and adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) in various industries. This is driving the demand for adaptable and safe robotic EOAT solutions.Japan’s excellence in high-tech precision manufacturing, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors, is boosting the adoption of robotic EOAT technologies.“Demand for robotic EOATs produced using advanced materials such as lightweight alloys and composites are gaining popularity due to their high performance, durability, and reduced weight,” says a Fact.MR report.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Robotic End of Arm Tool MarketKey players in the global robotic end of arm tool market are Schunk GmbH & Co. KG, Festo Inc., ASS Maschinenbau GmbH, Robotiq Inc., Zimmer Group, Destaco, Piab AB, Applied Robotics Inc., EMI Corporation, J. Schmalz GmbH.Winning StrategySome of the leading companies in the robotic end of arm tool market are Schunk, Zimmer Group, and DESTACO (Dover Corporation). Manufacturers are teaming up to expand their product portfolios, reach new customer segments, and integrate advanced technologies. Leading manufacturers are also focusing on global expansion to increase their market reach. The ability to provide support, service, and solutions on a global scale is a competitive advantage. These moves are helping them enhance their profit shares.Launched in August 2022, by GITAI USA Inc., a prominent space robotics firm, GITAI IN1 is an innovative inchworm-type robotic arm. This remarkable creation boasts “grapple end-effectors” on both ends of the arm, allowing it to connect to diverse tools for multifunctional tasks.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Robotic End of Arm Tool Industry News:In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics, opened its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion is enhancing the company’s production capabilities in the region, as Europe continues to be a key focus for profitability. The new facility enables Robotiq to efficiently grow its regional operations while maintaining a balanced demand-supply dynamic.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global robotic end of arm tool market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (grippers, welding torches, material removal tools, tool changers, others), end-use industry (automotive, semiconductors & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, logistics & supply chain, others), and process line (assembly lines, material handling, welding process, packaging lines, painting lines, inspection lines), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Small Robotic Arm Market : Size is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 13,264.0 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 31,113.8 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 8.9% from 2023 to 2033. Industrial Robot Market : will reach a valuation of US$ 17,925 million in 2023 and expected to progress at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach US$ 56,171.4 million by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

