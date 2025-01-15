DHS Confirms First Pediatric Influenza-Associated Death in Wisconsin

For Immediate Release January 16, 2025 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

Encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against respiratory viruses to avoid serious illness

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in our state for the 2024-2025 season. Nationwide, 16 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported.

"We are saddened to announce the season's first death of a child from flu in Wisconsin, and our deepest sympathy goes out to this child's family," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "Respiratory viruses remain a significant health concern, especially in children. If you or your loved ones have not received your flu or COVID-19 vaccine yet this season, it's not too late. Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives."

Respiratory illness activity is currently high in Wisconsin. Emergency department visits due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have also increased, especially in infants and young children. While getting vaccinated against respiratory viruses is important for everyone, it is especially important for young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and those who are pregnant. Getting vaccinated can help prevent illness or reduce the severity of symptoms and serious complications if someone does get sick.

DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. Infants 8 months or younger and those 9-19 months with an increased risk of RSV can receive the RSV vaccine. Parents and caregivers can get information about which vaccines are right for their children from their health care provider. It's recommended those who are between 32 weeks and 36 weeks pregnant get one dose of the maternal RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, administered September through January. Adults 75 and older and those 60-74 who have an increased risk of RSV are also eligible to get vaccinated against RSV.

People can help stop the spread of germs and increase protection against respiratory viruses by:

Washing their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoiding touching their nose, eyes, and mouth.

Staying home and away from others if they feel sick.

Avoiding being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Covering their nose and mouth when they cough or sneeze and encouraging children to do the same.

Wearing a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Wisconsinites can get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families by contacting their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, community clinic, or visiting vaccines.gov. They can also dial 211 or 877-947-2211 for help scheduling a vaccine appointment. People without health insurance or whose insurance doesn't cover vaccines may be able to get help through the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

Up-to-date information about the current respiratory season can be found in the DHS Weekly Respiratory Report or on the Respiratory Illness Activity webpage.