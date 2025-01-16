Caregiver calls the At Home Caregiver Benefit a life changer

CANADA, January 16 - Gloria Smith never leaves her husband Arnold’s side whenever he’s admitted to either the Queen Elizabeth Hospital or Prince County Hospital.

Instead, Gloria, of Augustine Cove, PEI, chooses to curl up and sleep on the bedside chair.

Gloria and Arnold have been married for 58 years. They first met playing cards at a community card party in the 1960s before Arnold moved to Ontario. A few years later, after his return to PEI, they reunited at a dance hall and have been together ever since.

Arnold began experiencing health issues in 2002 following an aneurysm. Since then, he’s had various health problems, from macular degeneration to COPD. He’s also undergone various surgeries, including having his leg amputated.

Gloria stepped into the role as his primary caregiver after Arnold’s lengthy stay at the Halifax Infirmary and the Prince County Hospital in January 2024.

“He’s lost all the quality of life that he had,” said Gloria. “It’s a good job he is a fighter like he is, otherwise, he’d still be sitting or lying in one of those hospital beds.”

Shortly after Arnold returned home, Home Care staff began visiting him once a week. Gloria said they could not have gotten through that transitional time without them.

‘When you see someone every day, sometimes you don’t notice the big changes, but they would,” said Gloria. “I don’t know if we could have got through what we did without them. I really don’t. They were so fantastic.”

Now, Home Care staff visit Arnold bi-weekly, doing physical assessments, providing medication assistance and making recommendations to help enhance his quality of life.

“One thing I love about them is they do not make you feel uncomfortable. They don’t force you into anything. They tell you things and give you suggestions, but it’s up to you,” said Gloria. “I can’t praise Home Care enough. I don’t think anyone struggling should hesitate for a moment to have them come in.”

When they learned about the new At Home Caregiver Benefit, Gloria said it felt too good to be true. Arnold’s Support Coordinator helped them fill out the paperwork, and following an assessment by Home Care, her husband was deemed clinically eligible for the program.

Gloria said the benefit has been a life changer. They can pay for their gas and medications and can even give some money to their daughters when they assist with caregiving, such as picking up medications or accompanying Arnold to a doctor’s appointment.

“You have no idea what this means to somebody who is living off pensions the way we are,” said Gloria. “This money gives us a bit of quality of life.”

As of December 2024, 329 Islanders were clinically eligible to receive the At Home Caregiver Benefit. This is the first phase of the benefit with plans to expand to other groups in the future.

Gloria said she is grateful to have her husband home by her side.

“I keep telling him, do you remember the day we got married? We promised each other till death do us part,” said Gloria. “Whatever I have to do to keep him as healthy as I can and keep him with me, I will do it.”

People interested in receiving the At Home Caregiver Benefit must be assessed by Home Care using a standard assessment (interRAI HC) to determine clinical eligibility for the program and agree to Home Care services. If both the person receiving care and the primary caregiver are deemed eligible for the program, the person receiving care will get between $250 to $1,500 per month, depending on their household income.

For more information about the benefit visit: At Home Caregiver Benefit | Government of Prince Edward Island

More information about other programs, supports and services for seniors can be found in the Prince Edward Island Seniors’ Guide.

Quick facts

Home Care

The Home Care Program supports clients’ caregivers so that they can remain in their home safely, with independence and quality of life, for as long as possible.

Home Care can provide services in your home, if you: need support to continue living safely at home have been released from hospital and are recovering from surgery or an acute medical condition have an ongoing health issue requiring more care than you or your family can provide





Contact a Home Care office for more information on programs and services at:

Charlottetown -(902) 368-4790

Summerside - (902) 888-8440

Montague - (902) 838-0786

O’Leary - (902) 859-8730

Seniors Navigators are also a great resource to help seniors, their family members, and caregivers access information, navigate programs, and connect to services and supports (provincial, federal, community/ non-government).

Seniors Navigator EAST:

Jenna Arbing

seniors@gov.pe.ca

1-866-770-0588

Seniors Navigator WEST:

Mary Jo Bernard

seniors@gov.pe.ca

1-866-770-0588