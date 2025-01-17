Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces Exciting New Album Black & Gold, Featuring a Poignant New Single “Grayer Shade Of Blue”

The trailblazing guitarist/singer-songwriter’s 10th album drops June 6th via Journeyman Records, this landmark release joins her already Impressive catalog

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced the upcoming release of her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Black & Gold, arriving June 6th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Reuniting with iconic producer Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Joe Bonamassa), the album showcases Taylor’s bold creativity, blending blues-rock with influences from Americana, indie rock, and retro ‘80s pop. Black & Gold offers a captivating mix of heart-wrenching ballads and hard-hitting rock tracks that redefine the boundaries of blues music. PREORDER the New Studio Album Black & Gold. Stream “Grayer Shade Of Blue” HERE . Watch the official music video NOW Joanne shares about her latest single “Grayer Shade Of Blue,” “This story is a personal one to me. Since this is my 10th studio album and I’m going into a fresh decade's worth of recording, I decided I wanted to use some of my writing on this album to put to bed something that has been bothering me. This song is about a close friendship I had for over a decade that ended suddenly. I’ve never known why. The person just stopped communicating with me, which understandably has made me very sad. This song was my attempt to give myself some closure on the situation as evidently, none will; be given to me otherwise. I love how it turned out and I’m very happy now to close that chapter in my life but still be able to cherish memories”.Discussing the monthly new release strategy, she explains, “This approach allows me a bit more creative freedom compared to releasing a full album and then going quiet for months or even years. With music constantly coming out, I feel a bit less judged; if I want to write a bit more of a pop song, but you know weeks later, there might be a blues song”.Black & Gold delves into the intricacies of human connection, resilience, and self-discovery, capturing the highs and lows of life with raw authenticity. The album balances deeply personal reflections with universal themes, exploring heartbreak, empowerment, and the bittersweet nature of change. Musically, it pushes the boundaries of blues-rock, blending Taylor’s soulful guitar work and powerhouse vocals with influences ranging from Americana to retro pop. With its rich emotional depth and dynamic soundscapes, Black & Gold is a compelling journey through the complexities of modern life, delivered with the fearless innovation that has become Joanne Shaw Taylor’s hallmark.“Grayer Shade Of Blue” follows a string of acclaimed singles Joanne has released over the past year from the upcoming album, including “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now,” a deeply personal exploration of grief and healing, and “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down,” which channels the frustration and resolve of ending an on-again, off-again relationship dominated by unfulfilled promises. Earlier singles like “All The Things I Said” and her celebrated cover of Sam Sparro’s “Black & Gold” further highlight the album’s dynamic scope, with each track showcasing Joanne’s ability to blend raw emotion with searing guitar work and masterful songwriting.Joanne’s latest work has solidified her place as one of today’s most innovative voices in blues-rock. Praised by legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, and bolstered by Kevin Shirley’s masterful production, Black & Gold is poised to be a career-defining release.Joanne’s prolific creativity and constant evolution as an artist are a perfect fit for Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, a label committed to empowering musicians to release music on their own terms. With a wealth of new material and the freedom to collaborate with top-tier producers like Kevin Shirley, Joanne continues to redefine what it means to be a blues-rock artist in today’s music industry. This partnership ensures her dynamic and innovative work reaches fans as it’s meant to be heard—without constraints, with every release building on her remarkable legacy.Joanne is set to perform on the Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X from March 21st-26th, 2025, a fan-favorite cruise celebrating blues music. Following the cruise, she will embark on her highly anticipated 2025 U.S. Spring Tour, kicking off on March 28 in Portland, ME, and stopping at iconic venues such as Sony Hall in New York City on March 30 and The Hamilton Live in Washington, DC, on April 4. Fans can expect electrifying performances featuring new material from Black & Gold alongside beloved fan favorites.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour ‘Black & Gold’ by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?11. Love Lives HereKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XMarch 21-26, 2025 – Miami, FL2025 U.S. SPRING TOURMarch 28 – Portland, ME – AuraMarch 29 – Cranston, RI – The Historic Park Theatre & Event CenterMarch 30 – New York, NY – Sony HallApril 1 – Easton, PA – State TheatreApril 2 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield PlayhouseApril 4 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton LiveApril 5 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main StreetApril 6 – Wilmington, DE – The Baby GrandApril 8 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson CenterApril 9 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou TheatreApril 11 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVEApril 13 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger TheatreApril 15 – Jackson, MS – Duling HallApril 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial HallApril 18 – Columbus, OH – TempleLive ColumbusFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

