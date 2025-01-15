Texas Defendant Pleads Guilty to Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act Violation

A Texas defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to a misdemeanor charge under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits a person from intentionally damaging or destroying the property of a facility because that facility provides reproductive health services.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2022, Ethan Skorick, 23, intentionally damaged the property of Loreto House and Woman to Woman pregnancy resource centers located in Denton, Texas, by defacing the clinics’ buildings, doors and security cameras with spray paint. Specifically, Skorick vandalized the buildings with words including, “NOT A CLINIC,” “FORCED BIRTH IS MURDER,” and “PRO BIRTH [does not equal] PRO LIFE.”

“Vandalizing facilities, including pregnancy resource centers, that provide reproductive health care has no place in the national discourse on reproductive health. Such conduct is unacceptable and unlawful,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will enforce the FACE Act to protect all providers of reproductive health services, and their patients.”

“This defendant sought to prevent fellow citizens from exercising rights protected by law,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs for the Eastern District of Texas. “People cannot resort to destroying property in an effort to intimidate or prevent others from engaging in lawful activity simply because they disagree with the law. This office will remain dedicated to protecting the rights of all Americans to safely access medical services and ensuring providers can perform their duties freely.”

“Under federal law the FBI is tasked with defending civil rights in the United States and will work with our partners to ensure those rights are protected,” said Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock of the Dallas FBI Field Office. “Anyone who intentionally damages property to prevent individuals from seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services will be held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI Dallas Field Office, Frisco Resident Agency are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Sanjay Patel of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson for the Eastern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.