Five Members of the Hoover Criminal Gang Sentenced for Racketeering and Firearms Crimes

A leader in the Hoover Criminal Gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison today for ordering fellow gang members to murder a suspected rival gang member.

Markell Young, 33, was the last of five defendants, all from Gibson County, to be sentenced in this case. Young, Octavius Ferguson, 27, and Jordan Powell, 25, were convicted after trial, while Bakari Lenon, 25, and Monterio Ross, 29, pleaded guilty.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, all defendants were members of the Hoover Criminal Gang subset known as the 83rd or Eight Tray. The gang was engaged in racketeering activities including murder, robberies, and trafficking of marijuana, cocaine, and cocaine base.

“These defendants were members of the violent Hoover Criminal Gang who were responsible for murdering a suspected rival gang member to further the aims of the gang,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brent S. Wible, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Gang violence traumatizes communities and makes our streets less safe. The Criminal Division is committed to vigorously prosecuting those who engage in gun violence and other violent criminal activity.”

“This case serves as notice to all that engage in organized criminal activity that we will use every available resource to bring you to justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Reagan Fondren for the Western District of Tennessee. “The citizens of this district deserve a safe and secure community, one not riddled with gun violence, and this is a great example of the diligent and collaborative work of law enforcement to protect those rights to safety.”

“This case is an outstanding example of what federal, state, and local law enforcement can accomplish when we dismantle gang networks that spread violence and fear,” said Special Agent in Charge Joe Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office. “The sentences imposed demonstrate the commitment of the FBI and our partners to thwarting gang violence and reinforcing the severe consequences awaiting those who threaten the safety of our communities.”

“The individuals who wreak havoc in the communities that we serve are a huge concern,” said Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Nashville Field Division. “The ATF works collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, day and night, to swiftly remove individuals who traffic narcotics, participate in organized crime and show total disregard for human life from the streets. The ATF’s primary mission is to combat violent crime in our communities, and we will work tirelessly to keep the communities that we serve, safe.”

The evidence showed that, on Jan. 31, 2017, the defendants murdered a suspected member of the rival Gangster Disciples gang in Humboldt. On that date, Young ordered Ferguson, Powell, Lenon, and Ross to commit the murder, which they carried out by going to the victim’s home and indiscriminately shooting several firearms through the open front door, killing the victim. Based on their participation on this killing, all of the shooters were promoted to higher ranks within the Hoover Criminal Gang.

In addition to Young’s conviction at trial for aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to murder in aid of racketeering, Ferguson and Powell were convicted at trial of murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm during and in relation to murder, and causing death by use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Both Ferguson and Powell were sentenced to life in prison. Lenon and Ross pleaded guilty to causing death by use of a firearm during and in relation to murder in aid of racketeering and were both sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The FBI and ATF investigated the case, with valuable assistance provided by state and local law enforcement partners.

Trial Attorney César S. Rivera-Giraud of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Hillary Parham for the Western District of Tennessee prosecuted the case.