Natchez Parks & Recreation, Natchez Youth Sports Announce Spring 2025 Baseball Registration and Season Details

A scene from the 2024 Natchez Youth Sports Baseball season. Photo credit: Jody Upton A flyer for the 2025 Youth Baseball Registration. Team Try-outs on 02/15/25, Team Selection 02/17/25 & 02/18/25, Opening Ceremonies on 03/21/2025. The season runs March 24 through May 23, 2025. Dates are subject to change. NYS is also holding an in-person registration event at Sports Center in Natchez on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natchez Youth Sports (NYS), part of Natchez Parks and Recreation , is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for their Spring 2025 Youth Baseball season. Online registration is available at natchezyouthsports.com. The registration period will run from January 10 to February 1, 2025.NYS will also be hosting an in-person Registration Event on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00p.m. at Sports Center, located at 305 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez.The upcoming season is set to run from Monday, March 24 through Friday, May 23, 2025. Regularly scheduled games will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with make-up games scheduled for Fridays.NYS is piloting a combined 9/10/11U league for the 2025 season, to allow NYS to better serve our younger athletes and prepare for separate 10U and 12U leagues in 2026. The leagues offered for 2025 include Wee Ball (3/4U), Tee Ball (5/6U), Coach Pitch (7/8U), and Kids Pitch (9/10/11U), each requiring specific registration fees ranging from $65–75 and include team jersey and hat.“Our youth baseball program is an integral part of our community, providing a safe and positive environment for our children to learn and grow through the sport of baseball. However, we are in need of support from our community to ensure the success of our program,” commented Natchez Parks & Recreation Director, Ryan Porter.“We are calling for coaches, umpires, volunteers and sponsors to help us provide a high-quality program for our youth. By volunteering your time and skills, you will not only be making a difference in the lives of our young athletes but also contributing to the overall well-being of our community. We urge our community members to come together and support our youth baseball program. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of our future leaders,” Porter continued.NYS strongly upholds the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) standard, ensuring that each young athlete receives at least 50% playing time. The organization encourages adherence to the 24 Hour Rule, promoting a calm and rational approach to handling any concerns by waiting a minimum of 24 hours before issues are addressed.In commitment to safety, Natchez Youth Sports will adhere to USSSA background check guidelines and the SafeSport initiative. The organization urges all potential team managers and coaches to complete the mandatory background check through USSSA.Natchez Youth Sports looks forward to an exciting and rewarding Spring 2025 season, fostering a love for the game and a spirit of community among young athletes and families in Natchez and across the Miss-Lou area.ABOUT NATCHEZ YOUTH SPORTSNatchez Youth Sports is part of the Natchez Parks and Recreation Department. Our mission is to empower young individuals through sports, nurturing personal growth and fostering a sense of community. Through teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development, we aim to cultivate resilient athletes who thrive both on and off the field. Visit their website at https://www.natchezyouthsports.com/ for more information on registration, leagues, or general inquiries.ABOUT NATCHEZ PARKS & RECREATIONA department of the City of Natchez, the vision of the Natchez Parks and Recreation is about families, neighborhoods and homes, economic impact- it’s about giving those we serve an opportunity to become more than they are – physically, mentally, and spiritually. The department of Natchez Parks and Recreation is not only responsible for the maintenance of the city parks and facilities, but also hosts a slate of fun events all through the year to engage the activity and fitness of the citizens of Natchez of all ages. Natchez residents can also host their own events or activities by contacting the department to reserve a park or park facility. Navigate to https://natchez.ms.us/136/Parks-Recreation to learn more about the parks and facilities.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is https://natchez.ms.us where you can discover more about the city, read the lastest news or find info on city departments.

