Statement of Commission Regarding Snap Complaint Referral to DOJ

The Federal Trade Commission issued a statement regarding its referral to the Department of Justice of a complaint against Snap Inc., which operates the Snapchat application.

During a closed meeting, the Commission voted 3-0-2 to authorize the issuance of the statement. Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson were recorded as absent. Commissioner Ferguson issued a statement on the matter.

