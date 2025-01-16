Statement of Commission Regarding Snap Complaint Referral to DOJ
The Federal Trade Commission issued a statement regarding its referral to the Department of Justice of a complaint against Snap Inc., which operates the Snapchat application.
During a closed meeting, the Commission voted 3-0-2 to authorize the issuance of the statement. Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson were recorded as absent. Commissioner Ferguson issued a statement on the matter.
