Credit Conditions Survey - 2024 Q4

To calculate aggregate results, each lender is assigned a score based on their response. Lenders who report that credit conditions have changed ‘a lot’ are assigned twice the score of those who report that conditions have changed ‘a little’. These scores are then weighted by lenders’ market shares. The results are analysed by calculating ‘net percentage balances’ – the difference between the weighted balance of lenders reporting that, for example, demand was higher/lower or terms and conditions were tighter/looser. The net percentage balances are scaled to lie between ±100. This annex reports the net percentage balance of respondents for each question in the secured lending questionnaire.

Positive balances indicate that lenders, on balance, reported/expected demand/credit availability/defaults to be higher than over the previous/current three-month period, or that the terms and conditions on which credit was provided became cheaper or looser respectively.

Where the survey balances are discussed, descriptions of an ‘increase’ refer to a net percentage balance greater than 10 in absolute terms, and a ‘slight’ change refers to a net percentage balance of between 5 and 10 in absolute terms. Survey balances between 0 and 5 in absolute terms are described as unchanged. (The 2019 Q2 and earlier reports also described changes greater than 20 in absolute terms as ‘significant’).

The first Credit Conditions Survey was conducted in 2007 Q2 and additional questions have been included since 2007 Q4. A full set of results is available in the Excel file in Related documents.