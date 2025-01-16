El Pollo Loco Celebrates 50 Years of Fire-Grilled Flavor and Community Impact

Brand Commemorates Five Decades with Deals, Charitable Initiatives and Delicious New Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, proudly marks its 50th anniversary. From humble beginnings in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1975 and eventual move to Los Angeles in 1980, El Pollo Loco has always been committed to flavor, quality, and community. To celebrate the milestone, the brand will kick off a year-long celebration, starting with Loco Friday Drops, consisting of various deals and giveaways announced exclusively on Fridays to Loco Rewards Members. Loco Friday Drops kick off this Friday (1/17) with an 8-pc Leg & Thigh Family Meal for $19.75 at participating locations. New deals will drop for Loco Rewards Members every Friday for the remaining 50 weeks of 2025. Sign up for the Loco Rewards app , and be sure to follow @elpolloloco on Instagram to be among the first to know about each week’s drop.

“We’re looking forward to commemorating this momentous brand milestone by giving back to our fans and community,” said Liz Williams, CEO of El Pollo Loco. “Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or are new to the table, our customers are at the heart of everything we do.”

El Pollo Loco will also give back to the community it has called home since it arrived in the U.S. market, Los Angeles, throughout the year. In response to the fires that have devastated our communities, El Pollo Loco commits to donate 5,000 meals to first responders and others impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires and a monetary donation to the Red Cross and other community relief efforts. The brand also plans to contribute to the Alvarado Street neighborhood, home to the first El Pollo Loco U.S. location.

El Pollo Loco’s story began when Juan Francisco “Pancho” Ochoa opened his first restaurant with a simple vision: to share the authentic flavors of his hometown with the world. Five decades later, the brand has grown to nearly 500 locations across seven states, serving millions of customers annually.

While honoring its rich history, El Pollo Loco looks to the future with a modern, new restaurant prototype unveiled in Q3 of 2024. New flavor and menu innovations will also be introduced throughout the coming year. The first of these exciting new flavor innovations is scheduled to hit menus systemwide at the end of the month.

To learn more about El Pollo Loco’s history, visit our website.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

MEDIA CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano Account Director | The ID Agency eplmedia@theidagency.com Brittney Shaffer media@elpolloloco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.