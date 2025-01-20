Dr. David Pope Patient Consult Dr. David Pope | Neck Adjustment Dr. David Pope | Patient Exam Dr. David Pope | Xray Dr. David Pope | Back Adjustment

Former Professional Hockey Player Opens Complete Wellness Chiropractic in Scottsdale, Arizona

At Complete Wellness Chiropractic, we look beyond the obvious.” — Dr. David Pope

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Wellness Chiropractic is proud to announce its new presence in Scottsdale, led by Dr. Pope, a former professional hockey player whose personal health journey has fueled his passion for helping others. Dr. Pope’s mission is simple: to empower patients to regain their health and live pain-free lives through chiropractic care.

Dr. Pope’s path to chiropractic care began as a teenager when concussions and injuries from hockey derailed his health and athletic career. Despite visiting a variety of healthcare providers—including neurologists, naturopathic doctors, and other specialists—Dr. Pope found no relief until a friend recommended chiropractic care. The results were life-changing.

“Chiropractic care gave me my life back,” Dr. Pope said. “The profound impact it had on my health inspired me to dedicate my life to helping others experience the same transformation.”

Dr. Pope graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University and has trained alongside prominent chiropractors who have worked with elite athletes, including the Minnesota Vikings and Colorado Avalanche. His background includes firsthand experience with injuries ranging from concussions and migraines to ligament tears and joint issues, which gives him a unique perspective when treating patients from all walks of life.

A Comprehensive Approach to Wellness

Complete Wellness Chiropractic offers a patient-centered, whole-body approach to care. Dr. Pope’s philosophy focuses on addressing the root cause of pain and dysfunction, rather than simply treating symptoms.

“At Complete Wellness Chiropractic, we look beyond the obvious. A sore back might stem from an ankle issue, or headaches might have its root in posture or even gut health. My goal is to help patients truly heal and achieve long-term wellness,” Dr. Pope explained.

The clinic provides a range of services, including chiropractic adjustments, decompression, laser therapy, and nervous system-focused treatments. Dr. Pope is also exploring future offerings such as massage therapy and advanced cranial care, aiming to grow alongside the needs of the Scottsdale community.

Serving the Scottsdale Community

Dr. Pope chose Scottsdale as the home for his clinic to be closer to family and embrace the active lifestyle the area offers. “I love the weather, the golf, the outdoor activities, and the sense of community here,” he said.

Beyond his practice, Dr. Pope stays connected to the community through hobbies like pickleball, yoga, hiking, and volunteer work with local charities. He also participates in community events, sharing his passion for chiropractic care and educating others about the benefits of a healthy, balanced nervous system.

A Vision for the Future

Dr. Pope’s long-term vision is to establish Complete Wellness Chiropractic as a trusted name in the Scottsdale community—a place where patients feel valued, cared for, and empowered to live their best lives.

“Chiropractic care isn’t just about fixing pain; it’s about creating a foundation for optimal health. I want every patient who walks through our doors to feel better, function better, and leave with a smile on their face,” Dr. Pope said.

About Complete Wellness Chiropractic

Complete Wellness Chiropractic is a Scottsdale-based clinic dedicated to providing holistic, patient-centered chiropractic care. Led by Dr. Pope, a former professional hockey player, the clinic offers innovative treatments designed to address the root causes of pain and dysfunction, empowering patients to achieve long-term health and vitality.

