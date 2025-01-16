TravelingWiki Addresses Gathered Attendees at Iowa State Capitol to Support 2025 Autism Advocacy & Acceptance Day

TravelingWiki is With Iowa Press During Time Addressing Gathered Attendees at Iowa State Capitol TravelingWiki at Iowa State Capitol Engaging (For a Second Time) Andrew Batt, Exec. Dir. & GM Iowa PBS, Regarding New PBS Programming with Neurodiverse Main Character TravelingWiki Joins Autism Society of Iowa Leadership Following My Remarks to Attendees at Iowa State Capitol During 2025 Autism Advocacy and Acceptance Day on the Hill TravelingWiki Engages Carlyn Crowe, Public Policy Manager for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council (Iowa DD Council), After Remarks to Gathered Attendees at Iowa State Capitol

In Advance of TravelingWiki’s Collaboration with Autism Society of Iowa on Iowa Wild Autism Awareness Pro Hockey Game, TravelingWiki Speaks at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, TravelingWiki Foundation joined the Autism Society of Iowa and organizations across Iowa at the Iowa State Capitol for the "2025 Autism Advocacy and Acceptance Day on the Hill" to address attendees on autism support initiatives and raise awareness of various topics of interest to the Autism community. Events included TravelingWiki providing remarks to all attendees gather at the Iowa State Capitol on the importance of augmenting access to air travel, specifically via the resources for 40 airports (and growing) in 12 languages available via our foundation’s website, as linked on TSA.gov.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. Recent expansion has included expanded phone lines to offer service via phone in addition to via electronic means. This is emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 12 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki greatly values its partnership with the Autism Society of Iowa. Thank you to so many stakeholders across Iowa for supporting our work today and beyond.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

TravelingWiki Addresses Attendees at Iowa State Capitol During 2025 Autism Advocacy and Acceptance Day on the Hill

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.