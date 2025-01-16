CNL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES TO CONDUCT ANNUAL VALUATION

The results of the valuation will be discussed on a March 13 webinar

Orlando, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Healthcare Properties, a real estate investment trust focused on seniors housing, plans to prepare an estimated net asset valuation (NAV) per share of the company’s common stock as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The company anticipates announcing the 2024 NAV on or about March 10, 2025, and will hold a webinar to discuss the NAV on March 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the webinar, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com/webinar. A replay will be available on the company’s website 48 hours following the completion of the webinar.

CNL Healthcare Properties has engaged Robert A. Stanger & Co. Inc. (Stanger) to assist the board of directors and the company’s valuation committee, which is solely comprised of independent directors, in establishing the NAV.

Stanger is a nationally recognized investment banking firm specializing in providing strategic planning, fairness opinion, financial advisory and valuations to REITs, partnerships and real estate advisory and management companies. This will be the company’s seventh engagement with Stanger as a third-party valuation advisor. They were selected because of their familiarity with the CNL Healthcare Properties’ portfolio and their significant experience valuing assets like those owned by the company.

CNL Healthcare Properties will establish the 2024 NAV in accordance with its valuation policy and certain methodologies of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives, a trade association for non-listed direct investment vehicles.

About CNL Healthcare Properties

CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on institutional quality properties in seniors housing, including stabilized, value-add and ground-up development assets. CNL Financial Group, LLC is the sponsor of CNL Healthcare Properties. For more information, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com.

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a leading private investment management firm providing alternative investments opportunities. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $36 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

