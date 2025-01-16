Semiconductor Filter Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor filter market is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.9% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 2.1 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global semiconductor filter market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 2.1 Growth (CAGR) 5.9% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Semiconductor Filter Market:

The global semiconductor filter market is segmented based on application type, product type, medium type, media type, end-use type, and region.

Based on application type - The semiconductor filter market is segmented into cleanroom and equipment. Equipment is the most dominant application and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Equipment filter is used to eliminate foreign particles at any stage of the manufacturing process that can result in defective devices, yield losses, or compromise device performance. These filters are used in various manufacturing processes, such as photolithography, cleaning/etching, deposition, CMP, etc. Photolithography is expected to remain dominant and likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Airborne molecular contamination (AMC) filters are used for cleanroom applications.



Based on the product type - The semiconductor filter market is segmented into cartridge, capsule, and rectangular boxes. Cartridge is the dominant product of the market, and it is also likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Cartridge filters are widely used for semiconductor fabrication (in equipment), but they are not used for cleanroom applications. Capsule filters are the second dominant product type, and they are also used for semiconductor fabrication, such as CMP, etching, and photolithography. They are also not used for cleanroom applications. Rectangular box filters, which are AMC filters, are used for cleanroom applications only.



Based on the medium type - The semiconductor filter market is segmented into liquid and gas. Liquid is expected to remain dominant and faster-growing during the forecast period. In the photolithography and cleaning/etching processes, liquid filters ensure the unavailability of the containments from the liquid, solvents, and chemicals used in the process. CMP requires highly pure slurry to achieve the desired smoothness on the semiconductor’s surface. Liquid filters play a major role in maintaining the purity of the slurry. Both equipment and cleanroom applications have filters for gas medium.

Based on the media type - The semiconductor filter market is segmented into PTFE membranes and others. PTFE membrane is the widely used media of the semiconductor filter and is likely to remain dominant in the foreseeable future. Resistant to a wide range of chemicals, high purity, hydrophobicity, thermal stability, and high flow rates are some advantages of PTFE membranes, which make them the preferred media material for semiconductor filters. Other materials include stainless steel, nickel, polypropylene, polyethylene, cellulose, etc.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

In terms of region, the semiconductor filter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and The Rest of the World.

China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are manufacturing hubs for the leading semiconductor fabricators. Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SK Hynix, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), etc. are key players based in the region. Increasing government investment in the semiconductor industry and a huge focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation are some other factors driving the region’s market.

Likewise, North America also has subsequent demand owing to the presence of key semiconductor fabricators, such as Intel Corporation, Global Foundries, and Texas Instruments, Inc.



Semiconductor Filter Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing demand for high-yield semiconductor chips for various industries.

Growing semiconductor equipment sales.

Increasing government investment in the semiconductor industry and a huge focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation.



Top Companies in the Semiconductor Filter Market:

The market is moderately concentrated with the presence of more than 20 players. Some of the leading players only provide filters for cleanroom applications, such as Exyte Technology and Yesiang Enterprise. However, some players offer filters for both equipment and cleanroom applications, such as Entegris. Players also manufacture filters as per the customer’s application requirement. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Entegris

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Yesiang Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Camfil

3M

Exyte Technology GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

