The 2025 Tax Filing Season will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

January 16, 2025

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Monika Hammer, communications and public outreach manager at Montgomery County Recreation; and Oscar Mendez, program manager with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The show will air on Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will start with a discussion about Montgomery County's Community Action Agency Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This program provides free assistance to Montgomery County residents in preparing their 2024 federal and state tax returns if their household income is $67,000 or less during the tax season. In this week’s episode, Mr. Mendes will provide listeners with all the necessary details to schedule appointments, which are available both in-person and virtually. To book your appointment, please call 240-777-1123.

The second segment will focus on Montgomery County Recreation's Summer Camp Registration, which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2025 RecAssist program, which provides eligible County residents with the opportunity to receive a scholarship for recreation programs. Once approved, eligible residents will receive $400 credited to their account. Ms. Hammer will share all the details regarding the application process, available summer programs, and much more. For more information about registration, please visit ActiveMontgomery.org or call the customer service team at 240-777-6840.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services is recruiting individuals who are interested in pursuing a career as a Firefighter or Rescuer I. The radio show will conclude by providing all the necessary details regarding the hiring process, qualifications, compensation and benefits. Mr. Mendez will explain the application process for the Firefighter or Rescuer I position. Applications for Recruit Class 58 are currently open and will close on Feb. 10.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.