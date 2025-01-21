Barrett Strategic Leadership Group Gains Arkansas CLEST Credentials

Barrett Strategic Leadership Group

Recognition of Exceptional Leadership and Conflict Resolution Classes

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barrett Strategic Leadership Group (BLSG) has received approval for law enforcement training credit from CLEST, the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, for its Leadership and conflict resolution classes. BSLG delivers its Leadership series classes on-site at clients' locations throughout Arkansas and southern Missouri, and they are also available through Pocahontas, AR-based Black River Technical College (BRTC), which also has a second campus in Paragould, AR.

CLEST approval is an official Arkansas state recognition of the courses' quality, relevance, and effectiveness. Many agencies prefer or even require CLEST-approved training for their officers, because this stamp of approval reassures organizations, particularly law enforcement agencies, that the training meets or exceeds the standards required for professional development within Arkansas.

CLEST-certified training is recognized across Arkansas, and certified courses typically count toward officers' required continuing education requirements. According to BSLG founder and CEO Stephen Barrett, who retired from the U.S. Navy SEALs as Command Master Chief, the highest-attainable enlisted leadership rank, “CLEST’s mission strongly aligns with the SEAL code—promoting professionalism, trust, and personal excellence, while fostering stronger, more effective, and more cohesive teams. We’re incredibly pleased to receive this approval and we’re eager to provide this best-available training to law-enforcement officers as well as other professionals.”

About Barrett Strategic Leadership Group (BSLG)

Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, BSLG was founded by a former US Navy SEAL to support entrepreneurs, leaders, and work teams across a diverse set of industries including education, healthcare, energy, information technology, law enforcement, and manufacturing. We create and deliver training unique classes to build leadership and professional skills, and provide tailored, actionable advice to protect people, assets, and operations. For more information, visit https://barrettleadership.com.

About Black River Technical College (BRTC)

Founded as Black River Vocational Technical School in 1971, BRTC is a public, two-year college with an open admissions policy, dedicated to meeting the technical, academic, professional, professional, cultural, and personal enrichment of the citizens of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. BRTC has a demonstrated commitment to the intellectual, technical, and professional growth of its students across a variety of disciplines. Visit www.brtc.edu.

