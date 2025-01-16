Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TMDX). The investigation concerns whether TransMedics and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital released an investigation report alleging wrongdoing in TransMedics’ business practices, including fraudulent billing schemes, off-label misuse of its devices, and reliance on kickbacks to drive sales. The report also highlighted ongoing regulatory scrutiny, with reports of investigation by the DOJ, IRS, and state attorneys general into Medicare fraud linked to organ acquisition costs. Additionally, the report made claims regarding customer dissatisfaction, with prominent transplant centers discontinuing their use of TransMedics devices and citing concerns over clinical value. On this news, the price of TransMedics shares declined by $3.74 per share, from $72.55 per share on January 8, 2025, to close at $68.81 on January 10, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TransMedics securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com

