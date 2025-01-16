Chairman Capito Asks Zeldin about his Vision to Lead EPA, Returning Agency to Core Missions

To watch Chairman Capito’s questions, click here or the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a hearing on the Nomination of Lee Zeldin to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

During the hearing, Chairman Capito asked Zeldin about his priorities regarding energy reliability concerns, addressing PFAS contaminants, and returning EPA back to the responsibility of protecting communities from air, water, and chemical pollution. Additionally, Chairman Capito asked Zeldin about his vision to lead the Agency on matters such as permitting reform, and class VI wells primacy for carbon capture projects.

HIGHLIGHTS:

IMPORTANCE OF ENERGY RELIABILITY:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“Our nation's electric reliability experts, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, has over half of the United States could face potential electrical shortages and blackouts in the next decade. This is a dire situation on the reliability. This demand is driven by our onshoring of our manufacturing and powering data centers and other things to win the artificial intelligence race. Congressman Zeldin, as you oversee and implement the EPA’s statutory obligations to protect public health and the environment, will you also ensure the Agency takes into account the electric reliability and energy affordability impacts on businesses and American families that need it to keep the lights on and heat their homes?”

LEE ZELDIN:

“Yes, absolutely.”

RETURNING TO EPA’S CORE MISSION:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“What is your vision for fulfilling the EPA’s statutory mission, particularly in the context of getting the Agency reoriented back to the basics of protecting communities from air, water, and chemical pollution and cleaning up contaminated sites? What ideas do you have moving forward?”

LEE ZELDIN:

“Chairman, it's important that the EPA is honoring our obligations under the law, fulfilling the historic landmark laws are on the books, like the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act. It's important that the EPA is accountable and transparent to all of you here on this committee.”

ADDRESSING PFAS CONTAMINANTS:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“I understand that your New York district has actually experienced the negative effects of PFAS pollution. If confirmed, how do you plan to address the growing challenge of PFAS pollution through the EPA’s existing authorities?”

LEE ZELDIN:

“That is something that through our enforcement and compliance, we have to ensure that we are moving the needle all across this entire country. There are cleanup projects large and small across America, where many Americans have been waiting decades, generations, for that leadership and that action. So working with all of you to deal with these issues in your home state is something that will be top priority of mine.”

PERMITTING REFORM:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“We need to make it easier to build in America. I believe that's President Trump's vision as well, by modernizing and streamlining our environmental review and permitting processes. Congressman Zeldin, what opportunities do you see for the EPA to be able to establish more efficient and predictable permitting processes, in addition to working with all other agencies that play a part on these vital decisions?”

LEE ZELDIN:

“Chairman Capito, that last part of your question is key, for different agencies to be able to work with each other, collaborating with each other, and also for agencies to be able to collaborate with Congress on any opportunities that Congress sees to pursue permitting reform as well. As far as EPA jurisdiction goes, we see a role of the EPA, for example, as it relates to environmental impact statements. There are different issues where there will be opportunities for the EPA to follow its obligations under the law. There's a possibility that Congress might choose to make changes to the law on items that are under EPA jurisdiction. I would look forward to doing my part to make sure the EPA is not holding up any opportunities to be able to pursue sound applications that otherwise would be and should be approved.”

