DISCOVER THE FLAVOR OF PERU: TARI BRINGS METICULOUSLY SOURCED HEAT TO WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steeped in tradition and brimming with bold flavors, Tari, Peru’s #1 hot sauce, is making its mark on the U.S. culinary scene. At this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show, January 19–21, 2025, in Las Vegas, Tari will take center stage at booth #3741, showcasing how its heritage recipes deliver an unparalleled hot sauce experience. Made with Aji amarillo and rocoto peppers, Tari’s sauces strike the perfect balance between spice and depth, creating a versatile condiment that pairs seamlessly with cuisines worldwide.Crafted with indigenous Peruvian peppers and inspired by stone-grinding methods, Tari captures the essence of Peruvian cuisine in every bottle. With its signature creamy texture and just-right heat, Tari offers a delicious invitation to discover the vibrant and diverse flavors of the Andean region.“Tari is more than a condiment; it’s a reflection of Peru’s vibrant flavors and traditions,” said Pamela Scarponi, Business Director of United States and New Geographies at Alicorp. “Our mission is to share Peru’s culinary heritage with the U.S., offering a taste that’s authentic and versatile.”THE SECRET IS IN THE PEPPERSTari’s distinct taste comes from two iconic Peruvian peppers:• Tari Amarillo: Featuring the bright, tangy, and slightly fruity notes of the amarillo pepper, this sauce is perfect for adding subtle heat to rotisserie chicken, eggs, burgers, or avocado toast.• Tari Rocoto: Made from the smoky, savory rocoto pepper, this creamy sauce brings a bold kick that elevates meats, dumplings, sushi, and more.FROM PERU TO EVERY PLATEAt this exclusive gathering of tastemakers and trendsetters, Tari unveiled its brightest creations. While deeply rooted in Peruvian tradition, Tari’s versatility knows no bounds. It’s a must-have for rotisserie chicken, burgers, tacos, pizza, grilled vegetables, and even Asian cuisine. Its creamy texture and balanced heat make it the ultimate sauce for any dish in need of a flavorful boost.A GLOBAL HOT SAUCE PHENOMENONSince its U.S. debut, Tari has quickly made waves, including securing its spot as one of the top 4 sauces in The Fresh Market, and sponsoring top culinary events like the NYC Wine and Food Festival, creating superfans overnight. Its bold flavors and vibrant packaging—featuring the iconic Peruvian llama—embody the brand’s mission to bring joy and spice to every meal.Visit Tari at Booth #3741 during the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025 to explore the hot sauces that are heating up the U.S. market while preserving Peru’s culinary heritage.ABOUT TARITari is Peru’s #1 hot sauce brand, proudly owned by Alicorp, a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru. Alicorp’s dedication to quality and innovation is reflected in Tari’s commitment to crafting sauces with heritage, heart, and unforgettable taste.ABOUT ALICORPAlicorp is a leading consumer goods company with operations in Peru and across Latin America. Focused on consumer products, industrial food products, and aquaculture, Alicorp exports to more than 25 countries and continues to deliver high-quality, innovative products worldwide. Learn more at Alicorp’s LinkedIn To learn more about Tari, follow @tari.usa on Instagram and TikTok or visit TariSauce.us. Purchase Tari on Amazon.com.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tari and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

