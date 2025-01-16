Team PEI Concludes Successful U.S. Mission

CANADA, January 16 - Premier Dennis King and Team PEI have concluded a successful trade mission to the United States, where they strengthened economic ties, promoted Island products, and advocated for the interests of Prince Edward Island businesses.

The delegation, which visited key New England states, engaged with Governors Janet Mills, Kelly Ayotte, and Maura Healey, as well as industry leaders, business associations, and key stakeholders. These meetings provided an opportunity to discuss the importance of tariff-free trade and highlight the innovation and quality of PEI’s exports.

During the mission, Premier King and Team PEI consistently heard a clear message from industry representatives and elected officials: there is no support for Trump’s tariff tax on Canadian products. Americans, much like Canadians, do not want to pay more for groceries, utilities, and services. This shared perspective highlighted the importance of continued collaboration to build a stronger economy on both sides of the border.

“The mission allowed us to reinforce our strong relationship with the United States, our largest trading partner, As part of Team Canada, we were able to promote our economic interests and foster new opportunities for growth. The discussions were extremely productive, and I’m confident the connections made will have a lasting positive impact.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island.

As PEI continues to take a united Team Canada approach to managing partnerships with the U.S., the province will continue advocating for tariff-free trade, promoting its world-class products, and ensuring a strong economic partnership that has existed for centuries.

Media contact:

Emily Blue

Office of the Premier

emilyblue@gov.pe.ca