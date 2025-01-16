Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634 Passcode: 63104 Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Company Contact: Buster Kantrow Director of Investor Relations (225) 926-1000 bkantrow@lamar.com















