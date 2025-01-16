Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,090 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode: 63104
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com
   
  Available through Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
   
   
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations  
  (225) 926-1000  
  bkantrow@lamar.com


       
                



Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more