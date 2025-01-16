Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,397 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by First Busey Corporation

January 16, 2025

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by First Busey Corporation

For release at 4:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the proposal by First Busey Corporation, of Champaign, Illinois, to merge with CrossFirst Bankshares Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire CrossFirst's subsidiary bank, CrossFirst Bank, both of Leawood, Kansas.

The Board also gave its approval for Busey Bank, of Champaign, Illinois, to merge with CrossFirst Bank and establish and operate branches at the CrossFirst Bank's locations.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by First Busey Corporation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more