January 16, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by First Busey Corporation
For release at 4:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the proposal by First Busey Corporation, of Champaign, Illinois, to merge with CrossFirst Bankshares Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire CrossFirst's subsidiary bank, CrossFirst Bank, both of Leawood, Kansas.
The Board also gave its approval for Busey Bank, of Champaign, Illinois, to merge with CrossFirst Bank and establish and operate branches at the CrossFirst Bank's locations.
