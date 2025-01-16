Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,098 in the last 365 days.

Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2024 Dividend Tax Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2024 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

              Ordinary
Income		   Capital Gains        
Record
Date
 		Payable
Date
 		  Total 2024
Distributions
Per Share
(1a + 2a + 3) 		  Total
(Box 1a) 		  Total
(Box 2a) 		Unrecaptured
Sec 1250
(Box 2b) 		  Non
Dividend
Distributions 
(Box 3)
12/28/2023   1/11/2024     $ 0.450000     $ 0.307012     $ -   $ -     $ 0.142988  
3/28/2024   4/11/2024     $ 0.450000     $ 0.307012     $ -   $ -     $ 0.142988  
6/27/2024   7/11/2024     $ 0.450000     $ 0.307012     $ -   $ -     $ 0.142988  
9/26/2024   10/10/2024     $ 0.450000     $ 0.307012     $ -   $ -     $ 0.142988  
    Totals     $ 1.800000     $ 1.228048     $ -   $ -     $ 0.571952  
                                             

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,118 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

   
Contact: Investor Relations
(646) 349-0598
ir@gettyrealty.com
   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2024 Dividend Tax Treatment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more