Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2024 Dividend Tax Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2024 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Ordinary

Income Capital Gains Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total 2024

Distributions

Per Share

(1a + 2a + 3) Total

(Box 1a) Total

(Box 2a) Unrecaptured

Sec 1250

(Box 2b) Non

Dividend

Distributions

(Box 3)

12/28/2023 1/11/2024 $ 0.450000 $ 0.307012 $ - $ - $ 0.142988 3/28/2024 4/11/2024 $ 0.450000 $ 0.307012 $ - $ - $ 0.142988 6/27/2024 7/11/2024 $ 0.450000 $ 0.307012 $ - $ - $ 0.142988 9/26/2024 10/10/2024 $ 0.450000 $ 0.307012 $ - $ - $ 0.142988 Totals $ 1.800000 $ 1.228048 $ - $ - $ 0.571952

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,118 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Investor Relations

(646) 349-0598

ir@gettyrealty.com

