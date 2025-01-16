Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,097 in the last 365 days.

Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $178.1 million, its ninth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.1% increase from $171.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was a record $700.3 million, a 3.8% increase from $674.6 million for the full year of 2023.

Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.56, its ninth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.0% increase from $1.50 for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year of 2024, diluted earnings per common share were a record $6.14, a 4.6% increase from $5.87 for the full year of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $272.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 3.7% increase from $262.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, but a 3.7% decrease from the third quarter of 2024. For the full year of 2024, PPNR was a record $1.11 billion, a 7.2% increase from $1.03 billion for the full year of 2023. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $43.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $12.4 million and $4.1 million, respectively. For the full year of 2024, provision for credit losses was $175.6 million compared to $165.5 million for the full year of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $57.4 million and $29.5 million, respectively. The Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $619.4 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $118.1 million or 23.6% compared to $501.2 million at December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 1.87%, 13.33% and 15.22%, respectively, compared to 2.04%, 14.58% and 16.99%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2024 were 1.91%, 13.77% and 15.82%, respectively, compared to 2.20%, 14.93% and 17.50%, respectively, for the full year of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased to have achieved record net income and earnings per share in each quarter of 2024 and for the full year. Our results for the quarter just ended were our ninth consecutive quarter of record net income and record earnings per share. Our consistent achievement of record earnings, while maintaining sound asset quality, has allowed us to accumulate capital, increase dividends and significantly expand and grow our business.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Loans were $29.97 billion at December 31, 2024, a 13.3% increase from $26.46 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits were $31.04 billion at December 31, 2024, a 13.3% increase from $27.41 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets were $38.26 billion at December 31, 2024, an 11.7% increase from $34.24 billion at December 31, 2023.

Common stockholders’ equity was $5.37 billion at December 31, 2024, an 11.8% increase from $4.80 billion at December 31, 2023. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.71 billion at December 31, 2024, a 13.7% increase from $4.14 billion at December 31, 2023.

Book value per common share was $47.30 at December 31, 2024, an 11.5% increase from $42.42 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $41.48 at December 31, 2024, a 13.4% increase from $36.58 at December 31, 2023.

The Bank's strong earnings and earnings retention rate, among other factors, have contributed to its robust capital ratios. The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.03% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.02% at December 31, 2023. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.52% at December 31, 2024, compared to 12.33% at December 31, 2023. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans was 0.44% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.23% as of December 31, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.53% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.38% as of December 31, 2023. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs of loans to average loans was 0.16% for the fourth quarter and 0.20% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.13% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management comments on its quarterly results, which are available at https://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management comments on the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, January 17, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude certain financial measures, such as, preferred stock, goodwill, provision for income taxes, provision for credit loses, and other measures. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in acquiring satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices, relocating, selling or closing existing offices, or integrating any acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry; recently enacted and potential new laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements; changes as a result of the recent U.S. presidential and congressional elections; impacts of potential changes in U.S. tax, tariff and immigration laws, regulations and policies; the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown or budgetary crisis; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of any failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyberattacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank, its customers or others; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine; competition for and costs of recruiting and retaining qualified personnel; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in more than 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $38.26 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,781,101     $ 2,149,529  
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)     2,836,150       3,244,371  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks     39,930       50,400  
Loans     29,968,867       26,459,075  
Allowance for loan losses     (465,547 )     (339,394 )
Net Loans     29,503,320       26,119,681  
Premises and equipment, net     739,111       676,821  
Foreclosed assets     69,381       61,720  
Accrued interest receivable     174,025       170,110  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     829,405       808,490  
Goodwill     660,789       660,789  
Other, net     625,640       295,546  
Total assets   $ 38,258,852     $ 34,237,457  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 3,769,543     $ 4,095,874  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     9,954,723       9,074,296  
Time     17,318,806       14,234,973  
Total deposits     31,043,072       27,405,143  
Other borrowings     420,813       805,318  
Subordinated notes     348,575       347,761  
Subordinated debentures     113,652       121,652  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     153,813       161,834  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     472,733       255,773  
Total liabilities     32,552,658       29,097,481  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
   14,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023		     338,980       338,980  
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
    113,457,726 and 113,148,672 shares issued and outstanding at
    December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		     1,135       1,131  
Additional paid-in capital     1,625,506       1,612,446  
Retained earnings     3,816,138       3,283,818  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (76,136 )     (97,374 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     5,705,623       5,139,001  
Noncontrolling interest     571       975  
Total stockholders’ equity     5,706,194       5,139,976  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 38,258,852     $ 34,237,457  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                
Loans   $ 615,384     $ 563,256     $ 2,458,551     $ 1,991,546  
Investment securities:                
Taxable     8,736       9,667       34,736       39,429  
Tax-exempt     12,192       10,670       46,067       38,957  
Deposits with banks     26,324       21,901       110,223       58,241  
Total interest income     662,636       605,494       2,649,577       2,128,173  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits     273,119       218,474       1,084,855       627,050  
Other borrowings     5,153       11,329       10,819       41,669  
Subordinated notes     2,631       2,631       10,439       10,439  
Subordinated debentures     2,335       2,512       9,740       9,530  
Total interest expense     283,238       234,946       1,115,853       688,688  
                 
Net interest income     379,398       370,548       1,533,724       1,439,485  
Provision for credit losses     37,174       43,832       175,552       165,470  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     342,224       326,716       1,358,172       1,274,015  
                 
Non-interest income:                
Deposit-related fees:                
NSF fees           1,129             4,228  
Overdraft fees     3,488       3,571       13,842       13,831  
All other service charges     7,537       7,333       29,495       27,995  
Loan-related fees     8,786       6,755       28,144       18,920  
BOLI income:                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,807       5,401       22,677       20,696  
Death benefits           2,966       1,344       2,966  
Trust income     2,632       2,165       9,567       8,524  
Gains on sales of other assets     582       3,288       3,417       9,029  
Net gains on investment securities           1,177       560       3,243  
Other     4,110       3,242       15,367       13,117  
Total non-interest income     32,942       37,027       124,413       122,549  
                 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     77,719       66,270       296,016       258,846  
Net occupancy and equipment     17,901       17,234       71,676       72,591  
Other operating expenses     44,507       61,507       183,601       198,124  
Total non-interest expense     140,127       145,011       551,293       529,561  
                 
Income before taxes     235,039       218,732       931,292       867,003  
Provision for income taxes     52,831       43,600       214,789       176,164  
Net income     182,208       175,132       716,503       690,839  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     (26 )     (6 )     (47 )     (56 )
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047       16,187       16,187  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 178,135     $ 171,079     $ 700,269     $ 674,596  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.57     $ 1.51     $ 6.16     $ 5.89  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.56     $ 1.50     $ 6.14     $ 5.87  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2024:                            
Balances – September 30, 2024   $ 338,980   $ 1,135     $ 1,619,832     $ 3,684,869     $ (51,957 )   $ 696     $ 5,593,555  
Net income                     182,208                   182,208  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (26 )           26        
Total other comprehensive income                           (24,179 )           (24,179 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                     (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.41 per share                     (46,866 )                 (46,866 )
Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest                                 (151 )     (151 )
Issuance of 11,290 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans               417                         417  
Stock-based compensation expense               5,257                         5,257  
Forfeitures of 3,450 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                        
Balances – December 31, 2024   $ 338,980   $ 1,135     $ 1,625,506     $ 3,816,138     $ (76,136 )   $ 571     $ 5,706,194  
                             
Year ended December 31, 2024:                            
Balances – December 31, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,283,818     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,139,976  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle                     12,690                   12,690  
Balances – January 1, 2024   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,296,508     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,152,666  
Net income                     716,503                   716,503  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                     (47 )           47        
Total other comprehensive income                           21,238             21,238  
Preferred stock dividends, $1.15624 per share                     (16,187 )                 (16,187 )
Common stock dividends, $1.58 per share                     (180,639 )                 (180,639 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                 (451 )     (451 )
Issuance of 532,941 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         6       856                         862  
Repurchase and cancellation of 11,903 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes               (462 )                       (462 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 184,415 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         (2 )     (8,008 )                       (8,010 )
Stock-based compensation expense               20,674                         20,674  
Forfeitures of 27,569 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                        
Balances – December 31, 2024   $ 338,980   $ 1,135     $ 1,625,506     $ 3,816,138     $ (76,136 )   $ 571     $ 5,706,194  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2023:                            
Balances – September 30, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,607,510     $ 3,154,869     $ (198,986 )   $ 1,409     $ 4,904,913  
Net income                     175,132                   175,132  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (6 )           6        
Total other comprehensive income                           101,612             101,612  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                     (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.37 per share                     (42,130 )                 (42,130 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                 (440 )     (440 )
Issuance of 17,018 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans               547                         547  
Stock-based compensation expense               4,389                         4,389  
Forfeitures of 4,578 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                        
Balances – December 31, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,283,818     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,139,976  
                             
Year ended December 31, 2023:                            
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  
Net income                     690,839                   690,839  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (56 )           56        
Total other comprehensive income                           80,275             80,275  
Preferred stock dividends, $1.15624 per share                     (16,187 )                 (16,187 )
Common stock dividends, $1.42 per share                     (163,913 )                 (163,913 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                 (440 )     (440 )
Issuance of 522,651 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         5       1,166                         1,171  
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes         (44 )     (151,421 )                       (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.         (2 )     (8,672 )                       (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense               17,432                         17,432  
Forfeitures of 31,306 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                        
Balances – December 31, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,612,446     $ 3,283,818     $ (97,374 )   $ 975     $ 5,139,976  


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2024     2023     2024     2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 77,719   $ 66,270   $ 296,016   $ 258,846
Net occupancy and equipment   17,901     17,234     71,676     72,591
Other operating expenses:              
Software and data processing   10,964     10,577     46,980     39,212
Professional and outside services   6,600     6,233     24,872     21,423
Deposit insurance and assessments   5,975     15,803     25,584     30,351
Advertising and public relations   3,702     5,153     20,576     16,150
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments(1)       7,618         27,768
Other   17,266     16,123     65,589     63,220
Total non-interest expense $ 140,127   $ 145,011   $ 551,293   $ 529,561

(1) Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323): Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method, which resulted in the amortization of the Bank's CRA and tax credit investments being included in income tax expense instead of non-interest expense.

 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
  December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $ 1,323,435     4.4 %   $ 961,338     3.6 %
Non-farm/non-residential   7,842,692     26.2       5,309,239     20.1  
Construction/land development   9,522,676     31.8       11,653,487     44.0  
Agricultural   296,898     1.0       256,423     1.0  
Multifamily residential   3,272,635     10.9       2,064,106     7.8  
Total real estate   22,258,336     74.3       20,244,593     76.5  
Commercial and industrial   1,728,801     5.8       1,269,610     4.8  
Consumer   3,659,713     12.2       2,965,042     11.2  
Other   2,322,017     7.7       1,979,830     7.5  
Total loans   29,968,867     100.0 %     26,459,075     100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (465,547 )         (339,394 )    
Net loans $ 29,503,320         $ 26,119,681      


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
 
  Allowance for Loan Losses   Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments   Total Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2024:          
Balances – September 30, 2024 $ 420,058     $ 174,479     $ 594,537  
Net charge-offs   (12,351 )           (12,351 )
Provision for credit losses   57,840       (20,666 )     37,174  
Balances – December 31, 2024 $ 465,547     $ 153,813     $ 619,360  
           
Year ended December 31, 2024:          
Balances – December 31, 2023 $ 339,394     $ 161,834     $ 501,228  
Net charge-offs   (57,420 )           (57,420 )
Provision for credit losses   183,573       (8,021 )     175,552  
Balances – December 31, 2024 $ 465,547     $ 153,813     $ 619,360  
           
Three months ended December 31, 2023:          
Balances – September 30, 2023 $ 303,358     $ 158,128     $ 461,486  
Net charge-offs   (4,090 )           (4,090 )
Provision for credit losses   40,126       3,706       43,832  
Balances – December 31, 2023 $ 339,394     $ 161,834     $ 501,228  
           
Year ended December 31, 2023:          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
Net charge-offs   (29,519 )           (29,519 )
Provision for credit losses   160,055       5,415       165,470  
Balances – December 31, 2023 $ 339,394     $ 161,834     $ 501,228  


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
  December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 3,769,543   12.1 %   $ 4,095,874   14.9 %
Interest bearing:              
Consumer and commercial:              
Consumer – Non-Time   2,983,401   9.6       2,792,199   10.2  
Consumer – Time   13,446,545   43.3       10,216,217   37.3  
Commercial – Non-Time   2,728,307   8.8       2,439,175   8.9  
Commercial – Time   970,320   3.1       767,566   2.8  
Public funds   3,964,350   12.8       3,725,766   13.6  
Brokered   2,611,464   8.4       2,655,317   9.7  
Reciprocal   569,142   1.9       713,029   2.6  
Total deposits $ 31,043,072   100.0 %   $ 27,405,143   100.0 %


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
    2024       2023     %
Change 		    2024       2023     %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:                      
Net interest income $ 379,398     $ 370,548     2.4 %   $ 1,533,724     $ 1,439,485     6.5 %
Provision for credit losses   37,174       43,832     (15.2 )     175,552       165,470     6.1  
Non-interest income   32,942       37,027     (11.0 )     124,413       122,549     1.5  
Non-interest expense   140,127       145,011     (3.4 )     551,293       529,561     4.1  
Net income   182,208       175,132     4.0       716,503       690,839     3.7  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047           16,187       16,187      
Net income available to common stockholders   178,135       171,079     4.1       700,269       674,596     3.8  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   272,213       262,564     3.7       1,106,844       1,032,473     7.2  
Common share and per common share data:                      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.56     $ 1.50     4.0 %   $ 6.14     $ 5.87     4.6 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.57       1.51     4.0       6.16       5.89     4.6  
Common stock dividends per share   0.41       0.37     10.8       1.58       1.42     11.3  
Book value per common share   47.30       42.42     11.5       47.30       42.42     11.5  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   41.48       36.58     13.4       41.48       36.58     13.4  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   114,101       113,756     0.3       114,015       114,833     (0.7 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,458       113,149     0.3       113,458       113,149     0.3  
Balance sheet data at period end:                      
Total assets $ 38,258,852     $ 34,237,457     11.7 %   $ 38,258,852     $ 34,237,457     11.7 %
Loans   29,968,867       26,459,075     13.3       29,968,867       26,459,075     13.3  
Allowance for loan losses   465,547       339,394     37.2       465,547       339,394     37.2  
Foreclosed assets   69,381       61,720     12.4       69,381       61,720     12.4  
Investment securities – AFS   2,836,150       3,244,371     (12.6 )     2,836,150       3,244,371     (12.6 )
Deposits   31,043,072       27,405,143     13.3       31,043,072       27,405,143     13.3  
Other borrowings   420,813       805,318     (47.7 )     420,813       805,318     (47.7 )
Unfunded loan commitments   19,078,633       20,561,029     (7.2 )     19,078,633       20,561,029     (7.2 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   153,813       161,834     (5.0 )     153,813       161,834     (5.0 )
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)   5,366,643       4,800,021     11.8       5,366,643       4,800,021     11.8  
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity (1)   4,705,854       4,139,232     13.7       4,705,854       4,139,232     13.7  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (76,136 )     (97,374 )         (76,136 )     (97,374 )    
Loan to deposit ratio   96.54 %     96.55 %         96.54 %     96.55 %    
Selected ratios:                      
Return on average assets (2)   1.87 %     2.04 %         1.91 %     2.20 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   13.33       14.58           13.77       14.93      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   15.22       16.99           15.82       17.50      
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets (1)   12.52       12.33           12.52       12.33      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   4.33       4.82           4.56       5.16      
Efficiency ratio   33.71       35.33           33.00       33.67      
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)   0.16       0.06           0.20       0.13      
Nonperforming loans to loans   0.44       0.25           0.44       0.25      
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.53       0.38           0.53       0.38      
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.55       1.28           1.55       1.28      
Allowance for credit losses to loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.26       1.07           1.26       1.07      
Other information:                      
Non-accrual loans $ 131,494     $ 66,677         $ 131,494     $ 66,677      

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:          
Net interest income $ 379,398     $ 389,398     (2.6 %)
Provision for credit losses   37,174       46,443     (20.0 )
Non-interest income   32,942       33,605     (2.0 )
Non-interest expense   140,127       140,401     (0.2 )
Net income   182,208       181,206     0.6  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047      
Net income available to common stockholders   178,135       177,147     0.6  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   272,213       282,602     (3.7 )
Common share and per common share data:          
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.56     $ 1.55     0.6 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.57       1.56     0.6  
Common stock dividends per share   0.41       0.40     2.5  
Book value per common share   47.30       46.31     2.1  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   41.48       40.49     2.4  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   114,101       114,031     0.1  
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,458       113,450      
Balance sheet data at period end:          
Total assets $ 38,258,852     $ 37,441,804     2.2 %
Loans   29,968,867       29,218,144     2.6  
Allowance for loan losses   465,547       420,058     10.8  
Foreclosed assets   69,381       77,949     (11.0 )
Investment securities – AFS   2,836,150       2,952,022     (3.9 )
Deposits   31,043,072       30,571,613     1.5  
Other borrowings   420,813       151,035     178.6  
Unfunded loan commitments   19,078,633       19,307,972     (1.2 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   153,813       174,479     (11.8 )
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)   5,366,643       5,253,879     2.1  
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity (1)   4,705,854       4,593,090     2.5  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (76,136 )     (51,957 )    
Loan to deposit ratio   96.54 %     95.57 %    
Selected ratios:          
Return on average assets (2)   1.87 %     1.90 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   13.33       13.65      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   15.22       15.65      
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets (1)   12.52       12.49      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   4.33       4.55      
Efficiency ratio   33.71       32.95      
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)   0.16       0.36      
Nonperforming loans to loans   0.44       0.60      
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.53       0.68      
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.55       1.44      
Allowance for credit losses to loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.26       1.23      
Other information:          
Non-accrual loans $ 131,494     $ 175,665      

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings summary:                  
Net interest income $ 379,398     $ 389,398     $ 387,994     $ 376,934     $ 370,548  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment   3,324       3,151       3,037       3,030       2,925  
Net interest income (FTE)   382,722       392,549       391,031       379,964       373,473  
Provision for credit losses   (37,174 )     (46,443 )     (49,012 )     (42,923 )     (43,832 )
Non-interest income   32,942       33,605       28,782       29,084       37,027  
Non-interest expense   (140,127 )     (140,401 )     (137,451 )     (133,314 )     (145,011 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)   238,363       239,310       233,350       232,811       221,657  
FTE adjustment   (3,324 )     (3,151 )     (3,037 )     (3,030 )     (2,925 )
Provision for income taxes   (52,831 )     (54,953 )     (52,778 )     (54,226 )     (43,600 )
Noncontrolling interest   (26 )     (12 )     8       (18 )     (6 )
Preferred stock dividend   (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 178,135     $ 177,147     $ 173,496     $ 171,490     $ 171,079  
Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.56     $ 1.55     $ 1.52     $ 1.51     $ 1.50  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 272,213     $ 282,602     $ 279,325     $ 272,704     $ 262,564  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                  
Total assets $ 38,258,852     $ 37,441,804     $ 36,836,173     $ 36,029,904     $ 34,237,457  
Loans   29,968,867       29,218,144       28,673,685       28,031,348       26,459,075  
Investment securities – AFS   2,836,150       2,952,022       2,981,929       3,072,391       3,244,371  
Deposits   31,043,072       30,571,613       29,943,663       29,406,070       27,405,143  
Unfunded loan commitments   19,078,633       19,307,972       19,737,557       20,458,796       20,561,029  
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 594,537     $ 574,101     $ 536,887     $ 501,228     $ 461,486  
Net charge-offs   (12,351 )     (26,007 )     (11,798 )     (7,264 )     (4,090 )
Provision for credit losses   37,174       46,443       49,012       42,923       43,832  
Balance at end of period $ 619,360     $ 594,537     $ 574,101     $ 536,887     $ 501,228  
Allowance for loan losses $ 465,547     $ 420,058     $ 407,079     $ 365,935     $ 339,394  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   153,813       174,479       167,022       170,952       161,834  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 619,360     $ 594,537     $ 574,101     $ 536,887     $ 501,228  
Selected ratios:                  
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   4.33 %     4.55 %     4.68 %     4.71 %     4.82 %
Efficiency ratio   33.71       32.95       32.74       32.59       35.33  
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)   0.16       0.36       0.17       0.11       0.06  
Nonperforming loans to loans   0.44       0.60       0.30       0.22       0.25  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.53       0.68       0.42       0.34       0.38  
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.55       1.44       1.42       1.31       1.28  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.26       1.23       1.19       1.11       1.07  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans   0.17       0.14       0.17       0.18       0.21  

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                              
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning deposits $ 2,263,875   $ 26,324   4.63 %   $ 1,637,395   $ 21,902   5.31 %   $ 2,138,560   $ 110,223   5.15 %   $ 1,164,595   $ 58,241   5.00 %
Investment securities:                                              
Taxable   1,679,300     8,736   2.07       2,143,606     9,667   1.79       1,846,639     34,736   1.88       2,299,254     39,429   1.71  
Tax-exempt – FTE   1,262,676     15,432   4.86       1,097,750     13,506   4.88       1,195,851     58,312   4.88       1,049,642     49,313   4.70  
Total loans – FTE   29,952,752     615,468   8.17       25,861,611     563,344   8.64       28,711,132     2,458,847   8.56       23,580,165     1,991,953   8.45  
Total earning assets – FTE   35,158,603     665,960   7.54       30,740,362     608,419   7.85       33,892,182     2,662,118   7.85       28,093,656     2,138,936   7.61  
Non-interest earning assets   2,679,566             2,538,592             2,723,606             2,550,276        
Total assets $ 37,838,169           $ 33,278,954           $ 36,615,788           $ 30,643,932        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 9,371,509   $ 64,674   2.75 %   $ 9,004,724   $ 64,165   2.83 %   $ 9,247,175   $ 269,072   2.91 %   $ 9,152,060   $ 211,498   2.31 %
Time deposits   17,326,058     208,445   4.79       13,280,889     154,309   4.61       16,622,440     815,783   4.91       10,543,800     415,552   3.94  
Total interest bearing deposits   26,697,567     273,119   4.07       22,285,613     218,474   3.89       25,869,615     1,084,855   4.19       19,695,860     627,050   3.18  
Other borrowings (1)   500,286     5,153   4.10       863,828     11,329   5.20       257,055     10,819   4.21       803,797     41,669   5.18  
Subordinated notes   348,475     2,631   3.00       347,661     2,631   3.00       348,170     10,439   3.00       347,356     10,439   3.01  
Subordinated debentures   121,565     2,335   7.64       121,652     2,512   8.19       121,630     9,740   8.01       121,648     9,530   7.83  
Total interest bearing liabilities   27,667,893     283,238   4.07       23,618,754     234,946   3.95       26,596,470     1,115,853   4.20       20,968,661     688,688   3.28  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest bearing deposits   3,812,596             4,150,323             3,917,887             4,315,200        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   701,650             513,326             674,873             502,732        
Total liabilities   32,182,139             28,282,403             31,189,230             25,786,593        
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   5,655,337             4,995,217             5,425,658             4,855,976        
Noncontrolling interest   693             1,334             900             1,363        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 37,838,169           $ 33,278,954           $ 36,615,788           $ 30,643,932        
Net interest income – FTE     $ 382,722           $ 373,473           $ 1,546,265           $ 1,450,248    
Net interest margin – FTE         4.33 %           4.82 %           4.56 %           5.16 %
Core spread (2)         4.10 %           4.75 %           4.37 %           5.27 %

(1) The interest expense and the rates paid related to "other borrowings" include capitalized interest which totaled $0.8 million and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Capitalized interest was not material for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Excluding capitalized interest from the "other borrowings" expense calculation would result in a rate of 4.76% and 5.12% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.
(2) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended        
  December 31,   September 30,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 178,135     $ 171,079     $ 177,147     $ 700,269     $ 674,596  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,655,337     $ 4,995,217     $ 5,502,526     $ 5,425,658     $ 4,855,976  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity   5,316,357       4,656,237       5,163,546       5,086,678       4,516,996  
Less average intangible assets:                  
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization                           (821 )
Total average intangibles   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (661,610 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 4,655,568     $ 3,995,448     $ 4,502,757     $ 4,425,889     $ 3,855,386  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)   13.33 %     14.58 %     13.65 %     13.77 %     14.93 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)   15.22 %     16.99 %     15.65 %     15.82 %     17.50 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
  December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,705,623     $ 5,139,001     $ 5,592,859  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 5,366,643     $ 4,800,021     $ 5,253,879  
Less goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 4,705,854     $ 4,139,232     $ 4,593,090  
Shares of common stock outstanding   113,458       113,149       113,450  
Book value per common share $ 47.30     $ 42.42     $ 46.31  
Tangible book value per common share $ 41.48     $ 36.58     $ 40.49  


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
  December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 5,705,623     $ 5,139,001     $ 5,592,859  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 5,366,643     $ 4,800,021     $ 5,253,879  
Less goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   4,705,854       4,139,232       4,593,090  
Total assets $ 38,258,852     $ 34,237,457     $ 37,441,804  
Less goodwill $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )
Total tangible assets $ 37,598,063     $ 33,576,668     $ 36,781,015  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets   14.03 %     14.02 %     14.03 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   12.52 %     12.33 %     12.49 %


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  Dec 31,   Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,   December 31,
    2024     2024     2024       2024     2023     2024     2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
Net income available to common stockholders $ 178,135   $ 177,147   $ 173,496     $ 171,490   $ 171,079   $ 700,269   $ 674,596
Preferred stock dividends   4,047     4,047     4,047       4,047     4,047     16,187     16,187
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   26     12     (8 )     18     6     47     56
Provision for income taxes   52,831     54,953     52,778       54,226     43,600     214,789     176,164
Provision for credit losses   37,174     46,443     49,012       42,923     43,832     175,552     165,470
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 272,213   $ 282,602   $ 279,325     $ 272,704   $ 262,564   $ 1,106,844   $ 1,032,473


     
Investor Contact:   Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact:   Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more