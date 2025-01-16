ImmuCell Announces Settlement of Insurance Claim Related to Previously Disclosed Production Contamination Losses

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that it has settled an insurance claim covering some of the losses incurred from production contamination events.

The Company settled a long outstanding insurance claim related to previously disclosed contamination events in its production process incurred from late 2022 through April of 2024. The Company has accepted a settlement in the amount of $426,587, which is in addition to the $250,000 that was paid on this claim and recognized for financial statement purposes during the third quarter of 2023.

Earnings Conference Call:

The Company is planning to host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5555700. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or meat withhold label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

