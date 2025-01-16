B.C. provides economic assessment of Trump’s tariff threat

CANADA, January 16 - As B.C. continues to fight against threatened United States tariffs of 25% on all Canadian imports, the Province has done a preliminary assessment of potential impacts to the B.C. economy of a trade war with the United States.

In president-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs scenario, B.C. could see a cumulative loss of $69 billion in economic activity between 2025 and 2028. The Province’s real GDP is projected to potentially decline by 0.6% year over year in both 2025 and 2026.

Job losses are estimated at 124,000 by 2028 with the largest declines in natural-resource sector export industries and associated manufacturing. Losses would also be felt in the transportation and retail sectors. The unemployment rate could increase to 6.7% in 2025 and 7.1% in 2026, and corporate profits could see an annual decline in the range of $3.6 billion to $6.1 billion.

Tariffs imposed by the United States, along with potential retaliatory measures, could impact many of the Province’s key revenue streams, such as personal and corporate income taxes. Preliminary analysis indicates this could reduce annual revenues by between $1.6 billion and $2.5 billion.

This preliminary assessment, done by the Ministry of Finance, is one of many possibilities as there is considerable uncertainty about the exact nature, magnitude and timing of United States policies that may be implemented.

In 2019, the Bank of Canada estimated the impacts of a 25% tariff. National Bank recently reported that the Bank of Canada’s estimate of the Canadian GDP impact “would exceed that of any previous recession, barring the temporary setback at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the face of this uncertainty, the Province is using a three-part strategy: respond, strengthen and diversify.

To respond to these tariffs, B.C. is engaged in contingency planning across government and will participate in nationally co-ordinated retaliation if and when required. B.C. will strengthen its domestic position by growing the economy to create high-paying jobs to generate the wealth needed to support people through strong public services, such as health care and education. This includes fast-tracking permitting in B.C. and reducing trade barriers between provinces. Lastly, B.C. will focus on diversifying its trade relationships, using the Asia-Pacific network to become less reliant on exports to the United States.

