Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Luxury Townhome at Twin Oaks in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Twin Oaks - Grove Collection in San Ramon, California. Only two homes remain available for sale in this award-winning community, including the luxurious Hickory model home.

The Grove Collection offers 3-story townhomes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. The first floor features direct access to the two-car garage and storage spaces, and some plans include a first-floor bedroom and bathroom. The second floor boasts a spacious kitchen, casual dining, and great room. The third floor showcases the primary bedroom suite, secondary bedrooms, and laundry. The gorgeous architecture and community design provide a beautiful streetscape set amid a lush atmosphere. The final homes for sale in the community are priced from $1,244,834.

Residents enjoy easy access to Interstates 580 and 680 and the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station. There is also an abundance of outdoor opportunities nearby including parks, lakes, golf courses, and walking/biking trails. The community is close to City Center Bishop Ranch retail and employers and is in the award-winning San Ramon Valley Unified School District.





“This is the final opportunity for home buyers to become part of the Twin Oaks community in San Ramon,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “The final quick move-in homes available in the Grove Collection offer a unique chance to own a beautifully designed and upgraded home in a prime location.”

The offsite Toll Brothers Sales Center is open by appointment only, located at 5627 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 302 in Pleasanton. To schedule an appointment, prospective home buyers can call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82f7bfbd-afe9-4e73-a445-bf62599aab0c

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Twin Oaks - Grove Collection by Toll Brothers “This is the final opportunity for home buyers to become part of the Twin Oaks community in San Ramon,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.